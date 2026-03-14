Who Is Sara Netanyahu? Scandals, corruption cases, controversies of Benjamin Netanyahu's wife, where is she during Israel-Iran War?

Where is Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's wife Sara Netanyahu when the US-Israel-Iran was is escalating every day? Know about charges of corruption, scandals and court cases.

At a time when the US-Israel-Iran war has reached a high point with increasing attacks and counterattacks, Sara Netanyahu has hogged the headlines. She is the third wife of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. An educational and career psychologist by profession, the mother of two grown-up sons is more known for her alleged scandals. Sara Netanyahu hogged the headlines when, in 2008, Channel 10 reported that while traveling to London with her husband for a public diplomacy campaign during the 2006 Lebanon War, she spent a large sum of money on luxuries paid for by a donor in London. In an attempt to save her husband's political career, Sara Netanyahu filed a libel suit against the channel and won it.

Court Cases Against Sara Netanyahu

Sara Netanyahu stirred yet another controversy in 2010, when a house help sued her for allegedly withholding wages, forcing unfair working conditions on her, and subjecting her to verbal abuse. In a separate case, another house helper and security guard moved the court against Sara Netanyahu in March 2014, accusing her of abusing her. In a significant judgment in 2016, the Jerusalem Labor Court ruled in favor of plaintiff Meni Naftali and ordered Sara to pay damages of NIS 170,000. Naftali accused her of creating a hostile working environment for her.

(Sara Netanyahu with husband Benjamin Netanyahu.)

One more controversy erupted in 2015 when she was accused of indulging in corrupt practices by ordering catered meals and asking the government to pay about $100,000 for the expenses when the Prime Minister's Office already employed a cook. Sara Netanyahu entered into a plea deal and was convicted of misusing state funds on June 16, 2019. The court asked her to pay 55,000 NIS or $15,275 to the state.

Sara Netanyahu's manipulated images

Netanyahu was accused of harassing witnesses during the corruption trial against her husband in December 2014. In the latest controversy, she released manipulated pictures on the occasion of Hanukkah. US Ambassador Mike Huckabee and a group of Israeli soldiers are also seen in the picture. Critics alleged Sara Netanyahu distorted reality, violated ethical codes, and risked compromising official archiving and record-keeping efforts. After the release of the image, the government of Israel took the unprecedented step of crediting Sara Netanyahu in its releases that include manipulated images.