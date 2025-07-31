Who is Santosh Yadav? Indian-origin techie brutally attacked by six teenagers in Ireland, says 'leaving me bleeding...'

An Indian-origin techie has revealed that he was brutally beaten by six teenagers in Dublin, Ireland. In a LinkedIn post, Santosh Yadav said that he experienced an 'unprovoked racist' attack.

An Indian-origin techie has revealed that he was brutally beaten by six teenagers in Dublin, Ireland. In a LinkedIn post, Santosh Yadav said that he experienced an 'unprovoked racist' attack, where teenagers snatched his glass, started beating it across his head, face, chest, hands and legs.

Who is Dr. Santosh Yadav?

Santosh Yadav, is Indian origin man who is living in Dublin, Ireland. He is a senior data scientist at WiSAR Lab and Technology Gateway in the Irish city of Letterkenny. He is also a co-founder of a tech company 'CogniX'. Santosh Yadav has pursue his entire education in India, and moved to Dublin for job. He completed his BTech from Kanpur University in India. He has pursued his PhD in Artificial Intelligence & Computer vision from the Academy of Scientific and Innovative Research, Ghaziabad., Uttar Pradesh.

What he revealed on his LinkedIn post?

Santosh Yadav took to his LinkedIn and posted about this violent attack, with attaching 2 photographs. 'After having dinner, I was walking near my apartment when a group of six teenagers attacked me from behind. They snatched my glasses, breaking them, and then beat me relentlessly across my head, face, neck, chest, hands, and legs—leaving me bleeding on the pavement. I managed to call the Gardaí, and an ambulance took me to Blanchardstown Hospital. The medical team confirmed my cheekbone is fractured, and I have now been referred for specialist care,' Dr Santosh Yadav wrote on LinkedIn.

Rise in 'hate crime' against Indians in Ireland

There have been a major rise in 'hate crimes' against the Indians in the western countries, including Australia, New Zealand and Ireland. One an Indian-origin man living in Dublin, Daksh issued an alarming warning on his X, saying Ireland isn't safe. He posted, 'Can't wait to go back home. Always thought it was such an amazing country when I got here 3 years ago, made some amazing friends with the locals here, but this place is going to the dogs.'

'I would've told people earlier to come here and live. The quality of life is amazing, the people are usually the kindest. Please try your hand at Germany/UK instead. Better yet, the US if you're seeking work/study abroad. This place is about to implode," he continued, adding that while racists may still be a minority, "now they're dangerous as well.'

Earlier, a 40-year old Indian-origin man was assaulted in Tallaght, Dublin. He was hospitalized after being left to bleed in a violent attack by teen group. Moreover, another Indian man was assaulted on July 19, when he was rescued by passers. A video was also going viral, when an Indian students was savagely attacked in a bus by a masked-man.