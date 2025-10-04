Who is Sanae Takaichi? Japan to get its first-ever woman prime minister

This comes after former PM Shigeru Ishiba last month announced that he would step down after a series of election defeats. Takaichi, 64, beat agriculture minister Shinjiro Koizumi in a runoff vote to become the Liberal Democratic Party's new leader. Read on to know more on this.

Japan's ruling conservative party has elected Sanae Takaichi as its new leader, which makes her set to become the country's first-ever woman prime minister. This comes after former PM Shigeru Ishiba last month announced that he would step down after a series of election defeats. Takaichi, 64, beat agriculture minister Shinjiro Koizumi -- son of former PM Junichiro Koizumi -- in a runoff vote to become the Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) new leader.

What are Sanae Takaichi's political views?

Takaichi is known to be a hardline conservative who advocates policies such as aggressive economic stimulus also called "Abenomics" after former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe. In the past, she has suggested closer security cooperation with Taiwan and revisiting investment agreements with the United States. Before the party leader election, Takaichi had said: "The recent harsh voices from across the country saying we don't know what the LDP stands for drove me." She added: "I wanted to turn people’s anxieties about their daily lives and the future into hope." A parliamentary vote to confirm Takaichi's election as the new PM is expected in mid-October.