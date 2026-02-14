FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

PM Modi inaugurates Northeast's first emergency landing facility (ELF) in Assam's Moran for quick landing, take-off of military jets; what are its features?

Who is Saket Sreenivsaiah? 22-year-old Indian student from Karnataka, IIT Madras grad goes missing in US; where was he last seen?

Who was Siya? 33-year-old allegedly killed by married lover, body found in Bhopal septic tank

Pakistan’s Lashkar-e-Taiba’s 2 workers sentenced to 15 years in jail for providing shelter, food to terrorist in Indian territory

Donald Trump confirms second US aircraft carrier headed to Middle East amid Iran tensions: ‘We’ll need..’

Happy Valentine's Day 2026: 25+ Wishes, WhatsApp messages and quotes to share with your loved one

Gold, silver prices today, February 14, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

10-month-old baby, Arin Sherin Abraham becomes Kerala’s youngest organ donor, donates liver, two kidneys, heart valve, corneas; saves multiple lives

Delhi triple murder case: How Baba Kamruddin lured victims using 'djinn', 'dhanvarsha' | 10 key points

Who is Manujendra Shah? Maharaja of Tehri Garhwal selling his Lutyens' Delhi bungalow for Rs 1000 crore

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Anurag Kashyap says online attacks on Dhurandhar critics were: 'Coordinated, Not Organic'

Anurag Kashyap comments on Dhurandhar criticism, calls it coordinated

Delhi triple murder case: How Baba Kamruddin lured victims using 'djinn', 'dhanvarsha' | 10 key points

Delhi triple murder case: How Baba Kamruddin lured victims using 'djinn', 'dhanv

Who is Manujendra Shah? Maharaja of Tehri Garhwal selling his Lutyens' Delhi bungalow for Rs 1000 crore

Who is Manujendra Shah? The Maharaja selling Delhi house for Rs 1000 cr

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Donald Trump's message on Valentine's Day: See what White House has posted

Donald Trump's message on Valentine's Day: See what White House has posted

Pakistan actress Hania Amir and singer Asim Azhar got married in private nikah? Couple’s dancing video goes viral, leaves internet stunned

Pakistan actress Hania Amir and singer Asim Azhar got married in private nikah?

Inside Epstein’s Island: Pool, helipad, luxury retreat and a haven of sexual offences

Inside Epstein’s Island: Pool, helipad, luxury retreat and a haven of sexual off

HomeWorld

WORLD

Who is Saket Sreenivsaiah? 22-year-old Indian student from Karnataka, IIT Madras grad goes missing in US; where was he last seen?

The Berkeley Police Department described the 22-year-old as an Indian male, approximately 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing about 160 pounds (73 kg). He has short black hair and brown eyes.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Feb 14, 2026, 11:13 AM IST

Who is Saket Sreenivsaiah? 22-year-old Indian student from Karnataka, IIT Madras grad goes missing in US; where was he last seen?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A 22-year-old Indian student, Saketh Sreenivasaiah, who hails from Karnataka and is a student at the University of California, Berkeley, has gone missing since February 9. He was last seen near Lake Anza in the Berkeley hills. His roommate shared a post on seeking help for him and urged people to share any information about him. 

His roommate Baneet Singh urged 'If anyone of my connects knows people in the area who has seen him recently, please reach out to me with any information. I'm working with the police dept desperately to make sure we find him. It's a hard time for us right now. Please provide any information that could help.'

The Berkeley Police Department described the 22-year-old as an Indian male, approximately 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing about 160 pounds (73 kg). He has short black hair and brown eyes.

India Embassy confirms his dissappearance

The Indian embassy in San Francisco tweeted on Saturday, saying they were in touch with Sreenivasaiah's family. They wrote, Consulate General of India in San Francisco is deeply concerned about the disappearance of Saketh Sreenivasaiah, an Indian post-graduate student of UC Berkeley, hailing from the State of Karnataka. The Consulate is in touch with the family and also is in contact with the concerned local authorities to locate the student," the Indian embassy in San Francisco tweeted.

Who is Saketh Sreenivasaiah?

Saketh Sreenivasaiah, 22, hails from Indian state Karnataka. He pursued BTech degree in Chemical Engineering from IIT-Madras in 2025, and is currently pursuing a master's degree in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering from UC Berkeley.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Anurag Kashyap says online attacks on Dhurandhar critics were: 'Coordinated, Not Organic'
Anurag Kashyap comments on Dhurandhar criticism, calls it coordinated
PM Modi inaugurates Northeast's first emergency landing facility (ELF) in Assam's Moran for quick landing, take-off of military jets; what are its features?
PM Modi inaugurates Northeast's first emergency landing facility (ELF) in Assam
Who is Saket Sreenivsaiah? 22-year-old Indian student from Karnataka, IIT Madras grad goes missing in US; where was he last seen?
Who is Saket Sreenivsaiah? 22-year-old Indian student from Karnataka, IIT Madras
Who was Siya? 33-year-old allegedly killed by married lover, body found in Bhopal septic tank
Who was Siya? 33-year-old killed by lover, body found in Bhopal septic tank
Pakistan’s Lashkar-e-Taiba’s 2 workers sentenced to 15 years in jail for providing shelter, food to terrorist in Indian territory
Pakistan’s Lashkar-e-Taiba’s 2 workers sentenced to 15 years in jail
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Donald Trump's message on Valentine's Day: See what White House has posted
Donald Trump's message on Valentine's Day: See what White House has posted
Pakistan actress Hania Amir and singer Asim Azhar got married in private nikah? Couple’s dancing video goes viral, leaves internet stunned
Pakistan actress Hania Amir and singer Asim Azhar got married in private nikah?
Inside Epstein’s Island: Pool, helipad, luxury retreat and a haven of sexual offences
Inside Epstein’s Island: Pool, helipad, luxury retreat and a haven of sexual off
Who is Aira Rawat? Mystery girl going viral after India-USA T20 World Cup clash
Who is Aira Rawat? Mystery girl going viral after India-USA T20 World Cup clash
PM Modi unveils 'Seva Teerth', complex housing PMO, NSCS and Cabinet Secretariat; Check inside photos
PM Modi unveils 'Seva Teerth', complex housing PMO, NSCS and Cabinet Secretariat
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement