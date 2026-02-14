Who is Saket Sreenivsaiah? 22-year-old Indian student from Karnataka, IIT Madras grad goes missing in US; where was he last seen?

PM Modi inaugurates Northeast's first emergency landing facility (ELF) in Assam's Moran for quick landing, take-off of military jets; what are its features?
The Berkeley Police Department described the 22-year-old as an Indian male, approximately 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing about 160 pounds (73 kg). He has short black hair and brown eyes.
A 22-year-old Indian student, Saketh Sreenivasaiah, who hails from Karnataka and is a student at the University of California, Berkeley, has gone missing since February 9. He was last seen near Lake Anza in the Berkeley hills. His roommate shared a post on seeking help for him and urged people to share any information about him.
His roommate Baneet Singh urged 'If anyone of my connects knows people in the area who has seen him recently, please reach out to me with any information. I'm working with the police dept desperately to make sure we find him. It's a hard time for us right now. Please provide any information that could help.'
The Indian embassy in San Francisco tweeted on Saturday, saying they were in touch with Sreenivasaiah's family. They wrote, Consulate General of India in San Francisco is deeply concerned about the disappearance of Saketh Sreenivasaiah, an Indian post-graduate student of UC Berkeley, hailing from the State of Karnataka. The Consulate is in touch with the family and also is in contact with the concerned local authorities to locate the student," the Indian embassy in San Francisco tweeted.
Saketh Sreenivasaiah, 22, hails from Indian state Karnataka. He pursued BTech degree in Chemical Engineering from IIT-Madras in 2025, and is currently pursuing a master's degree in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering from UC Berkeley.