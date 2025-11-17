FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Who is Sajeeb Wazed? Ousted Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina’s son, studied in India, now resides in...

Sajeeb Wazed is widely known in Bangladesh by his nickname Joy. He is also a member of the Bangladesh Awami League.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Nov 17, 2025, 03:52 PM IST

Who is Sajeeb Wazed? Ousted Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina’s son, studied in India, now resides in...
File photo: Sajeeb Wazed
Bangladesh's ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was sentenced to death in absentia by a special tribunal for her government's brutal crackdown on student-led protests last year. Before the verdict, Hasina's son, Sajeeb Wazed, claimed that Hasina would be convicted. He claimed that the supporters of Awami League would block February’s national election if a ban on the party was not lifted, warning that protests could escalate into violence.

Who is Sajeeb Wazed?

Sajeeb Wazed is the son and adviser of the ousted Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. He is the eldest grandson of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Wazad currently resides in Washington. Wazed is widely known in Bangladesh by his nickname Joy. He is also a member of the Bangladesh Awami League.

Sajeeb Wazed's early life, education

He was born on July 27, 1971, during the Bangladesh Liberation War, to nuclear scientist Dr MA Wazed Miah and Sheikh Hasina. His birth during the war earned him the nickname Joy, meaning 'Victory' in Bengali. He studied in India at St. Joseph’s College and the University of Bangalore. He holds a B.Sc. degree in Computer Engineering from The University of Texas at Arlington. Wazed also holds a Master’s in Public Administration from Harvard University.

Sajeeb Wazed's personal life, career

Wazeb married Kristine Wazed in 2002. They have a daughter, Sophia Rehana Wazed. He has played a crucial role as the ICT Affairs Adviser to Sheikh Hasina, spearheading the 'Digital Bangladesh' initiative. In 2007, the World Economic Forum recognised him as a Young Global Leader, acknowledging his contributions to the ICT sector.

READ | Bombay HC issues notice on plea seeking CBI probe into Mukesh Ambani's Reliance's alleged USD 1.55 billion ONGC gas theft

