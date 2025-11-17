FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

THIS country grounds flights, halts military training for annual college entry exam; not US, UK, China, it is...

Lalu Yadav breaks silence after daughter Rohini Acharya’s public comments: ‘Internal dispute will be...'

Who Is Saima Wazed? From WHO leadership to controversy after Bangladesh power shift

Delhi Red Fort Blast: NIA arrests key associate of Umar un Nabi from...; reveals he provided...

WPL 2026 mega auction date announced: Check date, venues, live streaming details and more

After Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar to release in two parts? Report says film 'will end at...'

What next for Sheikh Hasina? Options narrow after death sentence and extradition demand

Saudi Arabia Bus Accident: After 45 Indian Umrah pilgrims killed, know about lone survivor's miraculous death escape

India issues 1st statement on death sentence of ousted Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina: 'As a close neighbour...'

'Sab dar ke khel rahe hai': Former Indian cricketer claims there is insecurity among Test players

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
From 9th fail to MBBS, all about RJD’s Lalu Yadav’s children

From 9th fail to MBBS, all about RJD’s Lalu Yadav’s children, Tejashwi, Tej

Who Is Saima Wazed? From WHO leadership to controversy after Bangladesh power shift

Who Is Saima Wazed? From WHO leadership to controversy after Bangladesh...

After Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar to release in two parts? Report says film 'will end at...'

After Ranbir's Ramayana, Ranveer's Dhurandhar to release in 2 parts?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From 9th fail to MBBS, all about RJD’s Lalu Yadav’s children

From 9th fail to MBBS, all about RJD’s Lalu Yadav’s children, Tejashwi, Tej

Josh Tongue to Mohammed Siraj: Top 5 bowlers with most wickets in current WTC cycle

Siraj to Tongue: Top 5 bowlers with most wickets in current WTC cycle

Inside Nora Fatehi's Mumbai home worth Rs 10 crore, it has interiors reflecting her Moroccan heritage, luxurious living room, and...

Inside Nora Fatehi's Mumbai home worth Rs 10 crore

HomeWorld

WORLD

Who Is Saima Wazed? From WHO leadership to controversy after Bangladesh power shift

Saima Wazed, former WHO regional director and daughter of Sheikh Hasina, faces allegations of falsifying credentials and corruption after Bangladesh’s political shift.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Nov 17, 2025, 08:31 PM IST

Who Is Saima Wazed? From WHO leadership to controversy after Bangladesh power shift
Saima Wazed, Daughter of Sheikh Hasina. (File Image)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Saima Wazed hit the headlines when she was elected the South East Asian regional director for the World Health Organization on November 1, 2023. She remained in this office till July 11, 2025. Who is she? the world asked. She is the only daughter of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and nuclear scientist M A Wazed Miah. Born on December 9, 1972, Putul, as she is called, organized the first South Asian conference on Autism in 2011 in Dhaka. She was the global autism advocate of the World Health Organization's (WHO) 25-member Expert Advisory Panel on mental health for 4 years in 2014.

Saima Wazed controversy

After her mother was ousted and forced to flee the country on August 5, 2024, Saima Wazed was implicated in a case related to falsifying her educational qualification. Bangladesh's Anti-Corruption Commission alleged that Putul falsified her academic credentials to secure her position. She was also accused of using her influence to obtain approximately $2.8 million from banks for the Shuchona Foundation, which she previously led. Following these allegations, Saima Wazed was put on indefinite leave from the World Health Organization (WHO) on July 11, 2025. 

(Saima Wazed with Sheikh Hasina, Barack Obama and Michelle Obama)

Muhammad Yunus led interim government

She was put on indefinite leave after Bangladesh’s Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) asked the world organization to remove her on corruption charges. Despite the change in government, a lawyer in Dhaka pointed out, if a person is elected following the nomination of a country to the UN body, he remains in office in his personal capacity despite the fall of the country’s government. It is believed that Muhammad Yunus got her removed for personal vendetta. 

Saima Wazed WHO removal

Earlier, the autism expert was conferred the World Health Organization's South-East Asia Region Award for Excellence in Public Health in 2016. Putul was awarded the International Champion Award for her outstanding contribution to the field of autism in 2017. She received a distinguished alumni award from Barry University for her activism. Married to Khandakar Masrur Hossain Mitu, she has four children.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Lalu Yadav breaks silence after daughter Rohini Acharya’s public comments: ‘Internal dispute will be...'
    Lalu Yadav breaks silence after daughter Rohini Acharya’s public comments
    Who Is Saima Wazed? From WHO leadership to controversy after Bangladesh power shift
    Who Is Saima Wazed? From WHO leadership to controversy after Bangladesh...
    Delhi Red Fort Blast: NIA arrests key associate of Umar un Nabi from...; reveals he provided...
    Delhi Red Fort Blast: NIA arrests key associate of Umar un Nabi from...; reveals
    WPL 2026 mega auction date announced: Check date, venues, live streaming details and more
    WPL 2026 mega auction date announced: Check date, venues, live streaming details
    After Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar to release in two parts? Report says film 'will end at...'
    After Ranbir's Ramayana, Ranveer's Dhurandhar to release in 2 parts?
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    From 9th fail to MBBS, all about RJD’s Lalu Yadav’s children
    From 9th fail to MBBS, all about RJD’s Lalu Yadav’s children, Tejashwi, Tej
    Josh Tongue to Mohammed Siraj: Top 5 bowlers with most wickets in current WTC cycle
    Siraj to Tongue: Top 5 bowlers with most wickets in current WTC cycle
    Inside Nora Fatehi's Mumbai home worth Rs 10 crore, it has interiors reflecting her Moroccan heritage, luxurious living room, and...
    Inside Nora Fatehi's Mumbai home worth Rs 10 crore
    From Andy Flower to Ricky Ponting: List of all 10 coaches for IPL 2026
    From Andy Flower to Ricky Ponting: List of all 10 coaches for IPL 2026
    Meet Lalu Yadav's 7 sons-in-law, Rohini Acharya's husband is..., know about their educational qualifications, profession and more
    Meet Lalu Yadav's 7 sons-in-law, Rohini Acharya's husband is..., know about...
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE