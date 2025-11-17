Who Is Saima Wazed? From WHO leadership to controversy after Bangladesh power shift

Saima Wazed, former WHO regional director and daughter of Sheikh Hasina, faces allegations of falsifying credentials and corruption after Bangladesh’s political shift.

Saima Wazed hit the headlines when she was elected the South East Asian regional director for the World Health Organization on November 1, 2023. She remained in this office till July 11, 2025. Who is she? the world asked. She is the only daughter of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and nuclear scientist M A Wazed Miah. Born on December 9, 1972, Putul, as she is called, organized the first South Asian conference on Autism in 2011 in Dhaka. She was the global autism advocate of the World Health Organization's (WHO) 25-member Expert Advisory Panel on mental health for 4 years in 2014.

Saima Wazed controversy

After her mother was ousted and forced to flee the country on August 5, 2024, Saima Wazed was implicated in a case related to falsifying her educational qualification. Bangladesh's Anti-Corruption Commission alleged that Putul falsified her academic credentials to secure her position. She was also accused of using her influence to obtain approximately $2.8 million from banks for the Shuchona Foundation, which she previously led. Following these allegations, Saima Wazed was put on indefinite leave from the World Health Organization (WHO) on July 11, 2025.

(Saima Wazed with Sheikh Hasina, Barack Obama and Michelle Obama)

Muhammad Yunus led interim government

She was put on indefinite leave after Bangladesh’s Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) asked the world organization to remove her on corruption charges. Despite the change in government, a lawyer in Dhaka pointed out, if a person is elected following the nomination of a country to the UN body, he remains in office in his personal capacity despite the fall of the country’s government. It is believed that Muhammad Yunus got her removed for personal vendetta.

Saima Wazed WHO removal

Earlier, the autism expert was conferred the World Health Organization's South-East Asia Region Award for Excellence in Public Health in 2016. Putul was awarded the International Champion Award for her outstanding contribution to the field of autism in 2017. She received a distinguished alumni award from Barry University for her activism. Married to Khandakar Masrur Hossain Mitu, she has four children.