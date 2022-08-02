Who is Saif al-Adel, most wanted terrorist in line to replace slain al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri? | Photo: FBI's website and Zee Media Bureau

Since the killing of its last 'emir,' Ayman al-Zawahiri, in a CIA-led drone strike, al-Qaeda no longer has a leader. At 6:18 a.m. (0148 GMT) on Sunday, Zawahiri was killed when he stepped outside onto the balcony of his safe house in Kabul and was struck by Hellfire missiles fired by an American drone.

Al-Zawahiri was one of the materminds of the 9/11 attack, which was carried out by a terrorist organisation in the US. Ayman al-Zawahiri took charge of the terrorist group after US special forces assassinated Osama bin Laden in Pakistan.

After the killing of al-Zawahiri, al-Qaeda is currently witnessing a succession crisis. The next in line to lead al-Qaeda is Saif al-Adel, according to the Middle East Institute.

Who is Saif al-Adel?

US intelligence sources claim that Al-Adel, a former Egyptian army officer, who joined the precursor terror organisation Maktab al-Khidmat in the 1980s. During this time, he met bin Laden and Ayman al-Zawahiri and joined their organisation, Egyptian Islamic Jihad (EIJ). In the 1980s, he also engaged in combat with Russian forces in Afghanistan.

Saif al-Adel, who formerly commanded security for Osama Bin Laden, has been on the FBI's most-wanted list since 2001; the bounty for information leading to his capture has now been raised to $10 million.

He is wanted in relation to the bombings that occurred in August 1998 that targeted the American embassies in Nairobi and Dar es Salaam, Tanzania (Kenya).

Adel was a significant player in the historic "Black Hawk Down" incident on October 13 in Mogadishu, Somalia, which claimed the lives of at least 18 US service members.

