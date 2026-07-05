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Who is Safaldeep Singh? Indian-origin man arrested in Canada on shooting, extortion charges

The Canadian police have arrested a Punjab origin man who is suspected of being involved with the "For Brothers", a cross-border criminal network. The network, according to the police, has committed shootings and extortion targeting Indo-Canadian businesses.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jul 05, 2026, 06:13 PM IST

Who is Safaldeep Singh? Indian-origin man arrested in Canada on shooting, extortion charges
Safaldeep Singh, 22, has been arrested on extortion and murder charges
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The Canadian police have arrested a Punjab origin man who is suspected of being involved with the "For Brothers", a cross-border criminal network. The network, according to the police, has committed shootings and extortion targeting Indo-Canadian businesses. 

Who is Safaldeep Singh? 

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) arrested 22-year-old Indian origin man, Safaldeep Singh, it said. He was already wanted on Canada-wide warrants for conspiracy to commit murder and extortion. The latest accusations on Singh include alleged connections to the "For Brothers" gang.  

According to the police, 'For Brothers' is "an organised criminal network linked to shootings and extortion" targeting Indo-Canadian business owners as well as community in the Greater Toronto Area and the United States.  

The EPS further said that Singh was arrested on 23 June and is prosecuted for trafficking in property obtained with criminal means, possession of stolen property, and possession of an unauthorised firearm. Singh has since been transferred to Ontario, where he is expected to face the charges listed in the Canada-wide warrants. 

"We've been investigating extortion networks and their multi-jurisdictional linkages in Canada for some time now, and we have established a coordinated approach with a focus on effective intelligence collection, sharing, and enforcement action across provinces," Staff Sergeant Eric Stewart of the EPS Investigations Branch said. 

Violence, crime against Indo-Canadian community 

The arrest is part of the extortion-related violence growing in Canada which involve organised crime groups operating in the country.  

In May this year, Canadian authorities arrested 17 Indian-origin men as part of a joint investigation in collaboration with the Peel Regional Police (PRP) and the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). According to the PRP, it said most of the arrested persons had links with the "For Brothers" criminal network. 

The force also said the investigation, led by its Extortion Task Force (ETF), destroyed what it described as a concerted campaign of intimidation, threats and escalating violence used to extort local businesses. 

According to the PRP, the suspects were believed to have operated in Brampton, Mississauga, Caledon and British Columbia, in Canada also with links to California. 

All of these 17 suspects together face 106 criminal charges as they have been linked to 24 incidents. Police also said 16 of those incidents were connected to the "For Brothers" network, including arson attacks and various shootings in which at least 324 rounds were fired.

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