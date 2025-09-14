Who is Sabita Bhandari? Senior advocate appointed Nepal’s first woman attorney general

PM Modi to flag off Amrit Bharat Express, Vande Bharat train in this Indian state on Sept 15; check details
WORLD
It is a normal practice for the attorney general to resign after the change of government.
Senior advocate Sabita Bhandari has been appointed as the attorney general of the Nepal government. Bhandari has now become the first woman attorney general of Nepal. President Ramchandra Paudel appointed Bhandari as the attorney general on the recommendation of interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki, according to a notice issued by the President’s Office. Earlier, President Paudel approved the resignation of Ramesh Badal from the post of attorney general. It is a normal practice for the attorney general to resign after the change of government.
Sabita Bhandari has become the first woman attorney general of Nepal. She is also a former information commissioner at the National Information Commission. Bhandari is also the daughter of legal scholar Krishna Prasad Bhandari. The selection of Sabita Bhandari Baral is being seen as a strong move by PM Karki, who herself created history by becoming Nepal’s first female prime minister.
Sushila Karki, the former Chief Justice of Nepal, was sworn in on September 12 as Nepal's first woman prime minister, ending days of political uncertainty after the abrupt resignation of K P Sharma Oli following widespread anti-government protests against a ban on social media and alleged corruption.
After dissolving the parliament following a recommendation by the interim government led by PM Karki, President Paudel announced that fresh elections in the country will be held on March 5 next year. In a statement, the president urged all concerned stakeholders to utilise the "hard earned opportunity" to conduct the election on time and safeguard the interests of the people.