Who is Ryan Routh? Man arrested for Donald Trump's 2nd assassination attempt

This incident comes just weeks after another assassination attempt against Trump during a rally in Pennsylvania, where a sniper’s bullet grazed his ear

Former US President Donald Trump narrowly escaped an alleged assassination attempt in Florida, according to the FBI. The incident occurred near Trump’s golf course when Secret Service agents opened fire on a suspect who was hiding nearby. The suspect, identified as 58-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh, was arrested shortly after.

Routh reportedly fled the scene in a black car after Secret Service agents fired at him. Authorities were able to track the vehicle with the help of witnesses. A high-powered AK-47-style rifle with a scope and a GoPro camera was recovered at the scene.

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw confirmed the arrest, saying, “We have somebody in custody right now that is a potential suspect."

Who is Ryan Wesley Routh?

Routh, a former construction worker from North Carolina, has no military background but has previously expressed a strong desire to participate in armed conflict.

He had posted online about his willingness to fight in Ukraine during Russia’s 2022 invasion. His online profiles also advocated for civilians to take action in global conflicts.

This was not Routh’s first encounter with violence. In 2002, he was arrested after barricading himself inside a building with a weapon, though the outcome of that case is unclear.

This incident comes just weeks after another assassination attempt against Trump during a rally in Pennsylvania, where a sniper’s bullet grazed his ear.