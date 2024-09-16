Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya announces pregnancy with Rahul Nagal: ‘Expecting a little miracle’

Who is Ryan Routh? Man arrested for Donald Trump's 2nd assassination attempt

Submarines and Surveillance: Undersea battle for Bay of Bengal dominance

Meet man, Indian genius who cracked IIT-JEE at 13, completed PhD at 24, is now...

'One Nation-One Election' to be implemented in current tenure of NDA govt, says report

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya announces pregnancy with Rahul Nagal: ‘Expecting a little miracle’

Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya announces pregnancy with Rahul Nagal: ‘Expecting a little miracle’

In pics: Priyanka Chopra stuns in bikini as she takes 'perfect pause' for beach vacation with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie

In pics: Priyanka Chopra stuns in bikini as she takes 'perfect pause' for beach vacation with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie

Who is Ryan Routh? Man arrested for Donald Trump's 2nd assassination attempt

Who is Ryan Routh? Man arrested for Donald Trump's 2nd assassination attempt

10 dreams and their meanings

10 dreams and their meanings

10 unique animals and their homes

10 unique animals and their homes

10 horror films we dare you to watch alone 10 horror films we dare you to watch alone 

10 horror films we dare you to watch alone 10 horror films we dare you to watch alone 

Video: PM Modi ने घर आई 'दीपज्योति' पर खूब लुटाया प्यार, जानें कौन है यह मेहमान 

Video: PM Modi ने घर आई 'दीपज्योति' पर खूब लुटाया प्यार, जानें कौन है यह मेहमान 

Bengaluru में Swiggy Boy को नहीं आती थी कन्नड़, महिला ने किया 'पाकिस्तान' कमेंट तो हो गया बवाल

Bengaluru में Swiggy Boy को नहीं आती थी कन्नड़, महिला ने किया 'पाकिस्तान' कमेंट तो हो गया बवाल

Jodhpur के लड़के से शादी करने आया रूस का एंड्�रयू, Jaipur में अनूठी 'रिंग सेरेमनी' की कहानी पढ़कर चौंक जाएंगे

Jodhpur के लड़के से शादी करने आया रूस का एंड्रयू, Jaipur में अनूठी 'रिंग सेरेमनी' की कहानी पढ़कर चौंक जाएंगे

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In pics: Priyanka Chopra stuns in bikini as she takes 'perfect pause' for beach vacation with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie

In pics: Priyanka Chopra stuns in bikini as she takes 'perfect pause' for beach vacation with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie

From John F Kennedy to Donald Trump: List of US politicians who were assassinated or targeted

From John F Kennedy to Donald Trump: List of US politicians who were assassinated or targeted

WAGs of Indian cricketers and their professions

WAGs of Indian cricketers and their professions

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya announces pregnancy with Rahul Nagal: ‘Expecting a little miracle’

Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya announces pregnancy with Rahul Nagal: ‘Expecting a little miracle’

In pics: Priyanka Chopra stuns in bikini as she takes 'perfect pause' for beach vacation with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie

In pics: Priyanka Chopra stuns in bikini as she takes 'perfect pause' for beach vacation with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie

Meet star, who once earned just Rs 50, left films due to casting couch; then became TV’s top actress, now charges…

Meet star, who once earned just Rs 50, left films due to casting couch; then became TV’s top actress, now charges…

HomeWorld

World

Who is Ryan Routh? Man arrested for Donald Trump's 2nd assassination attempt

This incident comes just weeks after another assassination attempt against Trump during a rally in Pennsylvania, where a sniper’s bullet grazed his ear

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Sep 16, 2024, 08:50 AM IST

Who is Ryan Routh? Man arrested for Donald Trump's 2nd assassination attempt
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Former US President Donald Trump narrowly escaped an alleged assassination attempt in Florida, according to the FBI. The incident occurred near Trump’s golf course when Secret Service agents opened fire on a suspect who was hiding nearby. The suspect, identified as 58-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh, was arrested shortly after.

Routh reportedly fled the scene in a black car after Secret Service agents fired at him. Authorities were able to track the vehicle with the help of witnesses. A high-powered AK-47-style rifle with a scope and a GoPro camera was recovered at the scene.

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw confirmed the arrest, saying, “We have somebody in custody right now that is a potential suspect."

Who is Ryan Wesley Routh?

Routh, a former construction worker from North Carolina, has no military background but has previously expressed a strong desire to participate in armed conflict. 

He had posted online about his willingness to fight in Ukraine during Russia’s 2022 invasion. His online profiles also advocated for civilians to take action in global conflicts.

This was not Routh’s first encounter with violence. In 2002, he was arrested after barricading himself inside a building with a weapon, though the outcome of that case is unclear.

This incident comes just weeks after another assassination attempt against Trump during a rally in Pennsylvania, where a sniper’s bullet grazed his ear.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

GNSS: Here's how India’s new GPS-based toll system will change your highway travel

GNSS: Here's how India’s new GPS-based toll system will change your highway travel

Why Ratan Tata is not among world's richest like Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos

Why Ratan Tata is not among world's richest like Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos

'Live telecast not possible':West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee declines 'live streaming' of meet with junior doctors

'Live telecast not possible':West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee declines 'live streaming' of meet with junior doctors

Vishwakarma Puja 2024: Know date, puja timings, history, significance of this festival

Vishwakarma Puja 2024: Know date, puja timings, history, significance of this festival

Meet director who lived in store room for 6 years, had only Rs 30 for her father's funeral; is now one of richest...

Meet director who lived in store room for 6 years, had only Rs 30 for her father's funeral; is now one of richest...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Priyanka Chopra stuns in bikini as she takes 'perfect pause' for beach vacation with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie

In pics: Priyanka Chopra stuns in bikini as she takes 'perfect pause' for beach vacation with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie

From John F Kennedy to Donald Trump: List of US politicians who were assassinated or targeted

From John F Kennedy to Donald Trump: List of US politicians who were assassinated or targeted

WAGs of Indian cricketers and their professions

WAGs of Indian cricketers and their professions

This actress, Madhuri Dixit’s rival, starred in Yash Chopra’s ‘biggest gamble of his life’, saved him from bankruptcy

This actress, Madhuri Dixit’s rival, starred in Yash Chopra’s ‘biggest gamble of his life’, saved him from bankruptcy

Meet Ludhiana's richest man with net worth of Rs 13280 crore, he is...

Meet Ludhiana's richest man with net worth of Rs 13280 crore, he is...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement