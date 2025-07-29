Who is Rustom Bhagwagar? Indian-origin Delta pilot arrested from cockpit after flight landing on charges of...

Rustom Bhagwagar, an Indian-origin pilot of the United States-based Delta Air Lines, was dramatically arrested from the cockpit minutes after his flight landed at the San Francisco International Airport at the weekend. Read on to know more about him.

Rustom Bhagwagar, an Indian-origin pilot of the United States-based Delta Air Lines, was arrested minutes after his flight landed at the San Francisco International Airport at the weekend. Rustom, 34, has been taken into custody on charges of child sexual assault. Eyewitnesses say that at least 10 agents of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) boarded the plane and stormed the cockpit to make the arrest even as passengers were still preparing to deplane. So, who is Rustom Bhagwagar?

What charges does Rustom Bhagwagar face?

According to US media reports, the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office had been investigation the charges against Rustom since April, though details emerged publicly only after his arrest. Rustom was booked on five counts of oral copulation with a child under the age of 10 years. He is currently being held at the Martinez Detention Facility in California state with bail amount set at USD 5 million (more than Rs 43 crore). Rustom works as a pilot with the Delta Air Lines, a major airline headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. According to his arrest reports, Rustom has lived in three US states: California, Texas, and Florida.

What did Delta say on Rustom's arrest?

Delta Air Lines has issued an official statement on Rustom's arrest. In a comment obtained by CBS News, the airline said: "Delta has zero tolerance for unlawful conduct and will fully cooperate with law enforcement." It added, "We are appalled by reports of the charges related to the arrest and the individual in question has been suspended pending an investigation."