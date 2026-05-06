Who is Roxanne Record? US woman faces trial after she forced 4-year-old granddaughter to kneel down, drink 750ml whiskey as punishment, child dies

In a shocking incident, a woman, 57, has been found guilty of manslaughter after she forced her four-year-old granddaughter to kneel down and drink whiskey as punishment in Louisiana, US. She faces up to 40 years in prison.

In a shocking incident, a woman, 57, has been found guilty of manslaughter after she forced her four-year-old granddaughter to kneel down and drink whiskey as punishment in Louisiana, US. She faces up to 40 years in prison.

The incident is from 2022, when a child, identified as China died from acute alcohol poisoning and her grandmother, Roxanne Record was charged with first-degree murder and cruelty to a juvenile.



Here’s what happened

The incident dates back to April 21, 2022, when investigators were informed about an unresponsive child. The child was declared dead at the scene despite several attempts to revive her. Following an autopsy, the cause of death was found as acute alcohol poisoning, as per reports.

As per authorities, the girl, China allegedly took a single sip from a bottle of whiskey left on a kitchen counter, which angered her grandmother, Roxanne Record. As a punishment, Roxanne allegedly forced her granddaughter to consume the rest of the 750ml bottle of Canadian Whiskey. China was also forced to kneel down in the hallway and made to finish the bottle while her mother, Kadjah Record, 29, watched.

Pattern of cruelty

Prosecutors described a chilling “pattern of cruelty” inside the home, alleging that four-year-old China was neglected, and treated differently from other children. According to prosecutor Cummings, the child was so marginalised that her siblings were made to believe she was “stealing” when she tried to access basic necessities like food and water. Roxanne just went on with daily life while she died.

China’s mother also arrested

Roxanne Record, and China’s mother Kadjah Record were both arrested on April 22, 2022. Both were initially charged with first-degree murder.

Kadjah allegedly admitted to seeing her mother leave the kitchen with the bottle. She said the bottle was empty when her mother returned, and later saw that China was unresponsive. Investigators said Kadjah gave several inconsistent statements.

Now, she is scheduled to appear in court for a hearing on June 29, per the Advocate.