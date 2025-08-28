Who is Robin Westman? Minneapolis school shooter Identified as trans woman after his 'violence fantasies' videos emerge online

At least 2 children were dead and 17 injured after a mass shooting incident at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis. The children who died were 8 and 10. The suspect has now being identified as Robin Westman.

At least 2 children were dead and 17 injured after a mass shooting incident at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis in the state of Minnesota in the US on August 27. The children who died were 8 and 10. The suspect has now being identified as Robin Westman.

Who is Robin Westman?

Robin Westman, 23, has been identified as a transgender woman. He was formerly known as Robert Westman. As per court documents, Westman changed his name from Robert to Robin in 2020, when he was 17, stating that he identified as female at the time. Reports also note that Westman graduated from Annunciation in 2017. His mother, Mary Grace Westman, also worked as a secretary at the school until retiring in 2021.

Hours before the attack, Westman posted disturbing videos on YouTube, including a manifesto and footage of him handling firearms with 'dangerous' messages, as per New York Times. The Minneapolis police are now investigating videos posted online by the shooter. The suspect’s online posts, now removed, showed gun magazines with phrases such as “for the children”, "Free Palestine" and “kill Donald Trump.” The videos were taken down as it showed a manifesto described fantasies of violence, gun diagrams and detailed planning of the school attack. The videos allegedly show the shooter's obsession with school shootings. The guns used in the attack were has scrawled 'Mashallah', "Nuke India" and "Israel Must Fall". After the shooting, Westman took his own life in the church.

