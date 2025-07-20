Who is Ritesh Kalra? Indian-origin doctor in US who is charged with medical fraud, assault on female Patients

In a shocking case, an Indian-origin doctor in US has been charged with multiple serious offences, including sexual assault of female patients, demanding unnatural sex, prescribing powerful opioid drugs, preying on vulnerable patients with drug addictions. Who is Dr Ritesh Kalra?

In a shocking case, an Indian-origin doctor in US has been charged with multiple serious offences, including sexual assault of female patients, demanding unnatural sex, prescribing powerful opioid drugs, preying on vulnerable patients with drug addictions, and accused of defrauding. He has been barred from practicing medicine, his medical clinic is also shut down, and he has been place under home incarceration.

Who is Ritesh Kalra?

Dr. Ritesh Kalra, 51, is an Indian origin doctor based in New Jersey. He is being accused of demanding 'unnatural sex' favors' from female patients, and preying over vulnerable patients addictions of opioid drugs. As per investigators, he ran 'pill mill' out of his fair lawn clinic. He is now under 'home arrest' with an unsecured $100,000 bond. He faces five federal charges, three of illegal drug distribution and two of health care fraud.

Allegations of illegal drug disribution

As per US federal prosecutors, Ritesh was prescribing powerful opioid drugs like oxycodone without any valid reason. He is accused of misuing his medical license for preying over vulnerable patients struggling with addiction. Dr. Kalra also wrote prescipions for an incarcerated patient at Essex County Correctional Facility, despite no medical contact.

As per authorities, Dr Klara wrote 31000 opioid prescription between January 2019 and February 2025, even writing more than 50 prescriptions in just one day.

"Physicians hold a position of profound responsibility—but as alleged, Dr Kalra used that position to fuel addiction, exploit vulnerable patients for sex, and defraud New Jersey’s public healthcare program," Attorney Alina Habba said.

"By allegedly exchanging prescriptions for sexual favours and billing Medicaid for ghost appointments, he not only violated the law but endangered lives," she added.

Allegations of 'sexual favours' and fraud

Dr Kalra has also been accused by female patients of sexual assault and sexual favours during clinical appointments. Women have accused him of demanding oral sex and 'unnatural sex' in return for opioid prescriptions on multiple occasions. He has also being accused of defrauding New Jersey Medicaid by billing for appointments and counseling sessions that never happened.

If convicted, he could face up o 20 years in prison for drug related offence, and 10 years more for each frau. He will be ordered to pay heavy fines upto $1 million per drug charge and $250,000 per fraud.