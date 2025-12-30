FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Who is Ricky Gill? Indian-origin official awarded for key role in India-Pak ‘ceasefire’, shares close connection with Donald Trump

Indian-origin advisor to the President of the United States, Donald Trump, Ricky Gill has been honoured with the National Security Council’s (NSC) Distinguished Action Award. He has been conferred this honour for his remarkable role in “India-Pakistan ceasefire negotiations”.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Dec 30, 2025, 04:11 PM IST

Who is Ricky Gill? Indian-origin official awarded for key role in India-Pak ‘ceasefire’, shares close connection with Donald Trump
Ricky Gill is Indian-origin advisor to President Trump
People of Indian descent play a crucial role in government, legal, administrative and other areas in the United States and other countries. Indian-origin advisor to the President of the United States, Donald Trump, Ricky Gill has been honoured with the National Security Council’s (NSC) Distinguished Action Award.

This honour is conferred to him for his remarkable role in “India-Pakistan ceasefire negotiations”.

However, India has explicitly rejected these claims, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi clarified that the agreement to put a stop on hostilities in the land, air and sea were achieved bilaterally between India and Pakistan, without any mediation from a third party.

Gill was among the three Indian-origin Americans serving President Trump in key advisory roles in his second term. He now serves as a Senior Director for South at the NSC and Central Asia and Special Assistant to the US President. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio presented the award to Ricky Gill earlier this week.

In this role he is involved in overseeing the India, Pakistan, Afghanistan and broader South and Central Asia portfolio at the NSC.

President Trump has been asserting repeatedly that he must be credited with mediation between India and Pakistan when the two sides were in several conflict after the Pahalgam terrorist attack during which India initiated Operation Sindoor. However, India has been rejecting his claims of mediation.

Who is Ricky Gill?

Gill has earned a bachelor’s degree from Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs at Princeton University and a law degree from the University of California, reports Berkeley the Wire.

Rickey Gill’s previous roles and awards

During Trump’s first term, Ricky Gill was part of his NSC, in the capacity of the Director for Russia and European Energy Security.

Gill was previously a Senior Advisor in the State Department’s Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations, where he was part of the process to relocate the US Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

At a very young age of 25, Gill won the nomination for California’s 9th Congressional District in 2012 from the Republican Party. Even as he addressed the Republican National Convention that year, he was defeated in the general election. 

