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Who is Rene Haas? Arm CEO approached by Nvidia board to succeed Jensen Huang

Amid Nvidia spy scandal and Jensen Huang exit, board approaches Arm CEO Rene Haas to take over. Ex-Nvidia exec among frontrunners, Reuters says citing FT. Succession crisis.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Nov 14, 2026, 02:18 PM IST

Who is Rene Haas? Arm CEO approached by Nvidia board to succeed Jensen Huang
Rene Haas, Nvidia CEO
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Amid the raging Nvidia spy scandal and its CEO Jensen Huang's exit due to grave personal misconduct, the company's board has approached Rene Haas – the leader of British chip designer Arm Holdings – to take over.

The world's most valuable chipmaker, Nvidia is facing a succession crisis with no plan in place after Jensen Huang's exit even as many employees, now backed by Elon Musk, clamour for him to be reinstated.

Haas among frontrunners, says report

According to Reuters, which could not independently verify the information first reported by the Financial Times, Haas – also a former Nvidia executive – is one of the frontrunners for the company's top job. The board is reportedly sounding out outside candidates to replace Huang.

Haas spent seven years at Nvidia, rising to vice-president and general manager of its computing products business, before joining Arm in 2013.

The FT report said he is one of several candidates and may not be offered the job or accept it. Nvidia's board said it was still choosing a search firm and had not formally approached anyone, adding that speculation about candidates was "premature".

Who could take over?

Reuters said analysts also see Ian Buck, who led development of the CUDA software platform, as a leading internal contender.

External names include Lisa Su of AMD, Sanjay Mehrotra of Micron, Matt Murphy of Marvell and Apple's Johny Srouji. President Donald Trump has floated Tim Cook, Apple's former chief executive.

Tae Kim, author of The Nvidia Way, backed Haas and Buck in a November 12 post on his Substack newsletter, 'Key Context'. He wrote that Nvidia has a deep bench of talent and that, in his view, "there are only two choices".

He called Haas a public-facing leader with a strong grasp of technology, and said Buck has the engineering knowledge and customer relationships to lead the company.

Do Nvidia employees want Huang back?

Not everyone at Nvidia wants a new face. Wired reported that a longtime engineer urged the board, in an internal post, to weigh staff sentiment.

The post has drawn more than 1,600 comments, several urging Huang's return, the site said. Tesla boss Elon Musk said on X that a petition to reinstate him was underway and that he would sign it. The Associated Press reported that he had earlier said it would be an honour to hire Huang himself.

Nvidia has declined to comment on either report.

Is there a succession crisis?

Huang, 63, resigned on Thursday, November 12, after reports of extramarital affairs, including a relationship with a businesswoman – identified as Alice Huang – suspected by the US of spying for China.

The AP reported that his exit capped the downfall of a "poster boy" of the AI boom and sent Nvidia shares down 14 per cent at the opening bell before they stabilised. They closed about 4 per cent lower and fell a further 2 per cent on Friday (November 13), taking the week's market value losses to roughly $573 billion.

Colette Kress, the chief financial officer, has been named interim chief executive. The board has also appointed its first chairman, Harvey C Jones

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