Who is Rajwinder Singh? Indian-origin nurse convicted for chilling murder of Australian woman in 2018

A former hospital nurse from India has been found guilty of murdering an Australian woman, seven years after her body was discovered on a beach in Australia's Queensland state. Toyah Cordingley's body was found half-buried in an isolated section of sand dunes at Wangetti Beach, near Cairns city, in October 2018. The accused, Rajwinder Singh, had gone to the beach after a fight with his wife and was allegedly carrying a kitchen knife, according to officials.

Cordingley, a pharmacy worker, was walking her dog at the beach on the day of the crime. Singh got into an argument with the victim after her dog started barking at him. Singh then stabbed Cordingley and buried her body in the sand. He also tied her dog to a tree. As per reports, Singh fled Australia two days after the murder, leaving behind his wife and three children. He remained on the run for four years and did not even contact his family during the time. Police suspected Singh as his car's movements matched with Cordingley's mobile phone location.

In November 2022, the Special Cell of Delhi Police arrested Singh from a gurudwara in the capital city. He was extradited from India to Australia the next year. The trial in the case was set to begin in 2024, but was postponed due to delays in receiving documents. As the Cairns Supreme Court delivered the verdict, Cordingley's father reportedly yelled at Singh: "Rot in hell, you bas****." The accused, however, was seemingly calm. The court will hear arguments on Singh's sentencing on Tuesday, reports said.