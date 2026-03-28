Who is Radhika Shakya? Arrested ex-PM KP Sharma Oli’s wife who was once active in student politics
US‑Israel‑Iran War: Elon Musk joined Modi‑Trump call on Middle East conflict; White House says talks ‘productive’
Nepal: Former PM KP Sharma Oli arrested over Gen Z protest case day after Balen Shah’s oath
US-Israel-Iran War: Donald Trump says Middle East close to being ‘free’ from Iran amid ongoing conflict
Iran FM Abbas Araghchi gives warning to Israel after Iranian nuclear facilities attacked: 'Exact heavy price'
Noida International Airport Inauguration Traffic advisory: Check key diversions, road closures; full detailed route plan, parking here
Gold, silver prices today, March 28, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Dhurandhar The Revenge box office collection Day 9: Ranveer Singh knock downs Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, earns Rs 1128 crore
CBSE introduces hybrid evaluation scheme for cancelled Class 12 exams in West Asia; know assessment process here
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram to have Aadhaar verification? Know Parliamentary panel's new restrictions for social media, dating and gaming apps
WORLD
Nepal's ex-Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli was arrested on Saturday following rapper-turned politician Balen Shah's PM oath ceremony. KP Sharma Oli was arrested from his residence in Bhaktapur's Balkot, where he lives with his wife Radhika Shakya. Who is Radhika Shakya?
Nepal's ex-Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli was arrested on Saturday following rapper-turned politician Balen Shah's PM oath ceremony. Oli was arrested with a culpable homicide case related to GenZ Protest that rocked the entire nation, which was against nepotism and corruption. Oli may face a maximum imprisonment for upto 10 years. KP Sharma Oli was ousted from power after the protest turned violent and 19 protestors were shot dead. He was forced to seek shelter at an army barrack in Shivapuri.
Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli has served as Nepal's PM for three terms- 2015 to 2016, 2018 to 2021, and 2024 to 2025. Oli has been inclined more towards pro-China ideology for Nepal and opposed the 2015 blockade of Nepal by India. In his term, epal has maintained distance from India, while simultaneously strengthening relations with China.
KP Sharma Oli was arrested from his residence in Bhaktapur's Balkot, where he lives with his wife Radhika Shakya.
Radhika Shakya, Nepal's former 'first lady', is a Nepali economist, author, and social worker, who hails from Patan also known as 'Lalitpur', KP Sharma Oli met Shakya in 1987 at an event organized by CPN (Marxist–Leninist) for recently released political prisoners in Pulchowk Campus. Radhika was actively involved in student politics, with communist ideology. She was working as a temporary worker for Nepal Rastra Bank at the time, while studying at Patan Campus. They both married in a private ceremony. The couple do not have any biological children.