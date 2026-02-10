FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Who is Rachita Bhandari? IFS officer appointed as next High Commissioner of India to Malta

Pakistan’s big U-turn on India-Pak T20 World Cup match: What led PCB to reverse its decision on boycott calls?

Valentine’s Week: Happy Teddy Day 2026 wishes, messages and cute gift ideas for loved ones

Uttar Pradesh: Noida airport busway nears completion, 22-lane road expected by year-end

Pakistan's boycott drama comes to an end, set to play IND vs PAK clash after talks with ICC

From toy cars to Formula dreams: How world’s youngest licensed racer, 9-year-old Arshi Gupta, joined F1 Academy

'Long may our brotherhood flourish': Bangladesh urge Pakistan to reverse its boycott decision, request to play IND vs PAK match

Sharad Pawar health update: NCP founder developed chest congestion, undergoing treatment

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates CT scan, neuro ICU, other advanced facilities at GB Pant Hospital

Ghaziabad sisters' suicide case: A religious conversion, conflicting statements in focus as probe deepens

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Who is Rachita Bhandari? IFS officer appointed as next High Commissioner of India to Malta

Who is Rachita Bhandari? IFS appointed as High Commissioner of India to Malta

Pakistan’s big U-turn on India-Pak T20 World Cup match: What led PCB to reverse its decision on boycott calls?

Pakistan’s big U-turn on India-Pak T20 World Cup match: What led PCB to reverse?

Valentine’s Week: Happy Teddy Day 2026 wishes, messages and cute gift ideas for loved ones

Valentine’s Week: Happy Teddy Day 2026 wishes, messages and cute gift ideas for

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Nitish Rajput? YouTuber faces Rs 2.5 crore defamation case over SSC exam claims

Who is Nitish Rajput? YouTuber faces Rs 2.5 cr case over SSC claims

Suryakumar Yadav to Dilpreet Bajwa: List of all Indian-origin skippers particpating in ICC T20I World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026: Indian-origin captains lead foreign teams to take on India

From Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in Ramayana to Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in O'Romeo: Fresh Bollywood jodis in 2026

Ranbir-Sai in Ramayana, Shahid-Triptii in O'Romeo: Fresh Bollywood jodis in 2026

HomeWorld

WORLD

Who is Rachita Bhandari? IFS officer appointed as next High Commissioner of India to Malta

Rachita Bhandari is the 2005-batch Indian Foreign Service officer. She is presently Joint Secretary in the Ministry. As per reports, she hails from Amritsar and secured the sixth rank in the All-India Civil Services Examinations (among women candidates) in 2005.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Feb 10, 2026, 07:46 AM IST

Who is Rachita Bhandari? IFS officer appointed as next High Commissioner of India to Malta
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

IFS officer Rachita Bhandari has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to Malta, a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said. Bhandari is expected to take up the assignment shortly. India and Malta enjoy friendly and cordial relations. India was one of the first countries to recognise the independence of Malta in 1964 and established diplomatic relations with it in 1965.

Who is Rachita Bhandari?

Rachita Bhandari is the 2005-batch Indian Foreign Service officer. She is presently Joint Secretary in the Ministry. As per reports, she hails from Amritsar and secured the sixth rank in the All-India Civil Services Examinations (among women candidates) in 2005.

She has previously as First Secretary (Disarmament) at the Permanent Mission of India to the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva. Prior to this, she has served in the Permanent Mission of India to the UN in Geneva (2007-2011) and at the High Commission of India in London (2013-16). In New Delhi, she has served in the ASEAN Multilateral Division of the Ministry of External Affairs (2011-13).

India-Malta

The High Commission of India was reopened in Malta in Jan 2017 and the resident High Commissioner of India took charge in Jan 2018. Malta opened its High Commission in New Delhi in July 2007 and has Honorary Consuls in Kolkata, Chennai, and Mumbai.

India-Malta bilateral relations have been friendly, with a number of visits having been exchanged between the two sides, as per MEA. A cultural agreement between

India and Malta was signed in 1992 and remains in force.

Cultural events such as film festivals, food festivals, and performances by Indian cultural troupes have been organised by the High Commission. There is a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Malta, gifted by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR).

Malta Post issued Commemorative Stamps on the occasion of the 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The International Day of Yoga is being regularly celebrated in Malta. The Indian musical band ‘Astitva', sponsored by the Indian Council of Cultural Relations, participated at the Destination North festival in September 2023 in a first such visit by a cultural troupe from India to Malta in many years, MEA stated.

The High Commission organised the Indian Film Festival on 16-17 March 2024 in Valletta and on 11-14 April 2024 in Gozo. In partnership with the Indian community, the High Commission organises various Indian festivals in Malta.

The Indian community in Malta is estimated to be around 18,000. The Indian diaspora in Malta has grown rapidly in recent years. In addition to the health care sector, the other sectors employing Indians include the Hospitality Industry, the Construction sector, the IT sector and related services.

Several Indian Associations like Malta Malayalee Association, Malta Tamil Association, Bengali Association Malta, Gujarati Association and Navodaya Sanatan Group have been formed in recent years.

(ANI Inputs)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Who is Rachita Bhandari? IFS officer appointed as next High Commissioner of India to Malta
Who is Rachita Bhandari? IFS appointed as High Commissioner of India to Malta
Pakistan’s big U-turn on India-Pak T20 World Cup match: What led PCB to reverse its decision on boycott calls?
Pakistan’s big U-turn on India-Pak T20 World Cup match: What led PCB to reverse?
Valentine’s Week: Happy Teddy Day 2026 wishes, messages and cute gift ideas for loved ones
Valentine’s Week: Happy Teddy Day 2026 wishes, messages and cute gift ideas for
Uttar Pradesh: Noida airport busway nears completion, 22-lane road expected by year-end
Uttar Pradesh: Noida airport busway nears completion, 22-lane road expected by y
Pakistan's boycott drama comes to an end, set to play IND vs PAK clash after talks with ICC
Pakistan's boycott drama comes to an end, set to play IND vs PAK clash
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Nitish Rajput? YouTuber faces Rs 2.5 crore defamation case over SSC exam claims
Who is Nitish Rajput? YouTuber faces Rs 2.5 cr case over SSC claims
Suryakumar Yadav to Dilpreet Bajwa: List of all Indian-origin skippers particpating in ICC T20I World Cup 2026
T20 World Cup 2026: Indian-origin captains lead foreign teams to take on India
From Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in Ramayana to Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in O'Romeo: Fresh Bollywood jodis in 2026
Ranbir-Sai in Ramayana, Shahid-Triptii in O'Romeo: Fresh Bollywood jodis in 2026
Sharad Pawar health update: 5 major facts to know about the Chanakya of Maharashtra’s politics
Sharad Pawar health update: 5 major facts about NCP founder
Who is Shabana Mahmood? Pak-origin leader may replace Starmer to become UK's first Muslim PM
Meet Shabana Mahmood, who may become UK's first Muslim PM
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement