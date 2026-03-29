Who is Qamar Javed Bajwa? Pakistan Ex-Army Chief, Pulwama terror attack key figure in critical condition after bathroom fall

Bajwa was appointed by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in 2016 and later granted a controversial three-year extension by Imran Khan in 2019. His tenure was defined by the "Bajwa Doctrine

Qamar Javed Bajwa, the former Pakistan Army Chief, has reportedly suffered a severe brain haemorrhage after he was injured in a fall at his residence, CNN News18 reported. The incident occurred in February 2026, with Bajwa reportedly falling in the bathroom of his home in Rawalpindi last month. He had been receiving treatment at the Military Hospital in Rawalpindi for over a month and was in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) following major surgery.

Qamar Javed Bajwa: Ex-Pakistan Army Chief's health status

Several media reports claim that Bajwa is in critical condition, and some even reported that he passed away; however, there has been no official confirmation.

According to Pakistan Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the retired General either slipped or fainted due to a reported third-degree atrioventricular (AV) heart block. He was rushed to a military hospital in the region, where he underwent treatment and was kept under close medical supervision. Initially, he was stable; however, it has been claimed that his brain injury has led to disorientation, memory loss and an inability to recognise family members, including relatives. With conflicting reports emerging, uncertainty is looming over the health status of the former chief of staff.

Who is Qamar Javed Bajwa?

Qamar Javed Bajwa is a highly educated military leader who served as the 10th Chief of Army Staff (COAS) of the Pakistan Army from November 2016 to November 2022. He was ranked 68th out of 75 individuals globally on Forbes' list of the World's Most Powerful People, reflecting his significant influence during his tenure as Pakistan's Army Chief. He pursued degrees from Pakistan Military Academy (62nd Long Course), Canadian Army Command and Staff College, Canada, Naval Postgraduate School, USA and National Defence University, Pakistan. He was commissioned in the 16th Baloch Regiment in 1980.

Bajwa was appointed by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in 2016 and later granted a controversial three-year extension by Imran Khan in 2019. His tenure was defined by the "Bajwa Doctrine," which sought a balance between traditional security and economic stability. He was often accused of orchestrating a "hybrid regime" that meddled in civilian politics. He retired on November 29, 2022, and was succeeded by General Asim Munir. Qamar Javed Bajwa played a key role in Pakistan's response to the 2019 Pulwama terror attack as the sitting Army Chief. He oversaw the military's actions, including the response to India's Balakot airstrikes.