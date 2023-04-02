Who is porn star Stormy Daniels, alleged lover of Donald Trump? All about ‘hush money’ controversy

Porn star Stormy Daniels and Donald Trump (File photo)

Former President of the United States Donald Trump has found himself in the middle of a controversy as a porn star named Stormy Daniels has come forward to claim that she had sexual relations with him, and was paid off to keep quiet about it.

The controversy regarding Stormy Daniels and Donald Trump erupted after the adult movie actress came forward to claim that she and Trump had sexual relations years ago, and was threatened and paid ‘hush money’ to remain discreet about their encounter.

Stormy Daniels has come up on many news platforms to speak about the entire ordeal. Because of her allegations, it is likely that Donald Trump might land on the wrong side of the law. Trump has also been saying that he will soon go to jail in relation to the ‘hush money’ controversy.

Who is porn star Stormy Daniels?

Stormy Daniels is an adult movie star and has made several porn films in her career. Her path crossed with former US President Donald Trump in 2006, after she had made an appearance in the famous Steve Carell movie ‘The 40-year-old Virgin’.

Stormy Daniels claimed that she met Donald Trump at a charity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe in 2006 when she was 27 and Trump was 60. Trump had allegedly invited her up to his hotel room, where he asked her to dress in his pajamas.

As per her interviews, the two went on to have sexual relations inside his hotel suite. Trump’s wife Melania had just given birth to their child Barron at the time. The billionaire businessman went on to deny all the allegations put up by Stormy Daniels.

What is Stormy Daniels-Donald Trump hush money controversy?

Stormy Daniels alleged that years after their sexual encounter, Donald Trump and his lawyer paid her USD 130,000 to remain silent on their alleged affair, and threatened her to remain quiet. This was just a few days before the US Presidential Campaign of 2016 kicked off.

While taking ‘hush money’ and signing an NDA is not considered illegal, the proximity to the presidential campaign puts the payment in violation of the US Presidential Race rules. This means that Donald Trump can face jail time if Stormy Daniels’ allegations are proven.

