Who is Petal Gahlot? Indian diplomat who delivered scathing rebuttal against Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif At UNGA, says, 'No degree of drama...'

India hit out at Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif' s 'dramatic' speech at United Nation General Assembly, where he falsely alleged that Pakistan faced “unprovoked aggression” by India and its armed forces had repelled the attack with “stunning professionalism, bravery and acumen,” shooting down several Indian aircraft. Slamming his remarks, India called it as "absurd theatrics" and criticised him for glorifying terrorism while mocking his claim of "victory" after brief conflict between India and Pakistan in May. Young Indian diplomat Petal Gahlot, First Secretary at India's Permanent Mission to the UN, gave a powerful reply to Pakistan PM on behalf of India at 80th session of UNGA.

Who is Petal Gahlot?

Petal Gahlot, 33, hails from New Delhi and have completed her graduation in political science at St. Xavier’s College, Mumbai. Later, she pursued her master’s degree at Lady Shri Ram College for Women, University of Delhi. She joined the prestigious Indian Foreign Service (IFS) in 2015. She has as worked as Secretary in the European West Division of the Ministry of External Affairs and at present, she is First Secretary at India's Permanent Mission to the UN in New York.

Petal Gahlot's rebuttal reply to Pakistan PM

Petal Gahlot exercised India’s right of reply at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), she said “Mr President (UNGA's chief), this assembly witnessed absurd theatrics in the morning from the Prime Minister of Pakistan, who once again glorified terrorism that is so central to their foreign policy. However, no degree of drama and no level of lies can conceal the facts,” Indian diplomat Petal Gahlot told the UN while exercising her reply to respond to Sharif's speech.

She put it straight that Pakistan threatened India for more attacks after which India retariated by destroying Pakistani airbases. She said, 'The Prime Minister of Pakistan also advanced a bizarre account of the recent conflict with India. The record on this matter is clear. Till 9 May, Pakistan was threatening more attacks on India. But on 10 May, its military pleaded with us directly for a cessation to the fighting. The intervening event was the destruction caused to multiple Pakistani airbases by Indian forces. The pictures of that damage are, of course, publicly accessible. If destroyed runways and burnt-out hangers look like victory, as the Prime Minister claimed, Pakistan is welcome to enjoy it.' she said.

Pakistan shielded 'terror group'

Petal Gahlot also said that Pakistan had shielded a 'Pakistani-sponsored terror outfit', called 'The Resistance Front' in April at the UN Security Council , who was responsible of the massacre of tourists in Jammu and Kashmir. She said, 'This is the very same Pakistan which, at the UN Security Council on April 25, 2025, shielded the resistance front, a Pakistani-sponsored terror outfit from the responsibility of carrying out the barbaric massacre of tourists in the Indian Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.'

Petal Gahlot called out Pakistan's hypocrisy for 'exporting terrorism' and having 'no shame' in presenting ludicrous narratives. She said, 'Mr President, a country long steeped in the tradition of deploying and exporting terrorism, has no shame in advancing the most ludicrous narratives to that end. Let us recall that it sheltered Osama bin Laden for a decade, even while pretending to partner in the war against terrorism. Its ministers have just recently acknowledged that they have been operating terrorist camps for decades. It should come as no surprise that once again this duplicity continues, this time at the level of its Prime Minister.'

"A picture speaks a thousand words and we saw many pictures of terrorists slain in Bahawalpur and Muridke terror complexes by Indian forces during Operation Sindoor. When senior Pakistani military and civilian officials publicly glorify and pay homage to such notorious terrorists, can there be any doubt about the proclivities of this regime?" the First Secretary added.

Pakistan wallows 'hate, bigotry and intolerance'

Gahlot also addressed Sharif's call for peace, challenging its sincerity, while slamming Pakistan's "hate, bigotry, and intolerance", urging its leadership to reflect on its own political discourse. "The truth is that, as in the past, Pakistan is responsible for a terrorist attack on innocent civilians in India. We have exercised the right to defend our people against such actions and have brought the organisers and perpetrators to justice. The Pakistani Prime Minister has spoken about wanting peace with India. If he is indeed sincere, the pathway is clear. Pakistan must immediately shut down all terrorist camps and hand over to us terrorists wanted in India. It is also ironic that a country which wallows in hate, bigotry and intolerance should preach to this Assembly on matters of faith. The political and public discourse of Pakistan reflects its true nature. Clearly, a look by them at the mirror is long overdue," she noted.

She concluded that "India and Pakistan have long agreed that any outstanding issue between them will be addressed bilaterally. There is no room for any third party in that regard. This is our longstanding national position.'