Who is Pavel Durov, Telegram CEO arrested in France at French Airport

'Siddique sexually abused me': Revathy Sampath accuses Malayalam actor, AMMA general secretary of physical assault

Sunita Williams salary: How much does NASA astronaut who is stuck in space earns?

Viral video: Comedy unfolds as two men battle over seat in nearly empty Delhi Metro, watch

Meet man, JEE topper, who secured 100 percentile, didn't take admission in IIT due to...

Who is Pavel Durov, Telegram CEO arrested in France at French Airport

The 39-year-old tech entrepreneur was detained after arriving on his private jet, according to French media reports.

DNA Web Team

Updated : Aug 25, 2024, 08:41 AM IST

Who is Pavel Durov, Telegram CEO arrested in France at French Airport
Pavel Durov, the billionaire founder and CEO of the Telegram messaging app, was arrested at the Bourget airport outside Paris on Saturday evening. French media outlets TF1 and BFM TV, citing unnamed sources, reported that Durov was detained upon his arrival in France on a private jet.

Police added that the lack of moderators on Telegram was the main focus of their investigation and that they believed this circumstance allowed illegal activities to continue on the chat platform unchecked.

Remarks from Telegram were not immediately available after Reuters reached out to them. Both the French police and Interior Ministry remained silent. In an attempt to "clarify" the situation, the Russian Foreign Ministry asked whether non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in the West would push for his release.

About Pavel Durov

Born in Russia, 39-year-old Durov is the founder and owner of the messaging app Telegram, which faces competition from Facebook's WhatsApp, Instagram, TikTok, and WeChat. In less than a year, the platform hopes to reach one billion monthly active users.

Russia, Ukraine, and the former Soviet Union's republics all rely on Telegram. It is now a vital source of information about Russia's conflict in Ukraine, greatly utilised by officials in both Moscow and Kyiv. "A virtual battlefield" for the war, as some analysts have dubbed the program.

Forbes estimated Durov's wealth to be $15.5 billion. In 2014, he fled Russia when he refused to comply with orders to close opposition communities on his sold social media platform, VKontakte.

According to French and Russian media, Durov obtained French citizenship in 2021. In 2017, he relocated to Dubai with Telegram.

When asked about his decision to leave Russia and look for a new home for his company, which included stays in Berlin, London, Singapore, and San Francisco, US journalist Tucker Carlson stated in April that "I would rather be free than to take orders from anyone."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
