Who is Pauline Hanson? Australian Senator faces backlash for wearing burqa in parliament, triggers uproar

Pauline Hanson, the 71-year-old far-right Australian Senator, faced backlash from lawmakers as she marched into the parliament wearing a burqa as part of her campaign to ban the Muslim garment in public. She was suspended for seven sitting days.

On Monday, i.e., November 24, Hanson was shrouded in a head-to-ankle black burqa after the Senate turned down her request to consider a bill seeking a ban on the garment in public. As she failed to apologise, the Senators passed a motion barring her from seven consecutive sitting days.

Pauline Hanson reacts

Speaking to reporters, Pauline Hanson termed the move 'hypocritical', saying she would be judged by the voters in the next election, scheduled for 2028. "They didn’t want to ban the burqa, yet they denied me the right to wear it on the floor of Parliament. There is no dress code on the floor of Parliament, yet I’m not allowed to wear it. So to me, it’s been hypocritical," she said.

"Liberals, Nationals, Labour, and the Greens are all fighting One Nation because we are the only party debating the issues they won't talk about. One Nation was stopped from even introducing a Bill, meaning the Parliament couldn't have a debate. That's not democracy. The people will judge me when I face the next election. My future is in the people's hands, not these gutless politicians," Hanson wrote in a post on X.

Who is Pauline Hanson?

Mother of four kids, Pauline Hanson ran a small business between 1978 and 1997 before entering parliament. She served as the Councillor at Ipswich City Council between 1994 and 1995. In 1996, Hanson was elected to the House of Representatives for Oxley, Queensland. In 1998, she lost the general elections and later in 2016, she was elected to the Senate for Queensland. Once again, she was elected to the Senate in 2022.