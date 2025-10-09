Who is Paul Kapur? US govt’s key diplomat; his book reveals SHOCKING facts about Pakistan

Japan in big trouble, declares nationwide epidemic; schools, colleges, markets closed due to....
WORLD
The US Senate has announced Indian-origin academic S Paul Kapur as Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs. His book 'Jihad as Grand Strategy' has exposed Pakistan and its use of terrorism as a state weapon.
Presently, Kapur is a professor at the US Naval Postgraduate School and also a visiting fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution. Kapur is an expert and has authority on significant subjects like geopolitics in the subcontinent and broader South Asia. Kapur's appointment is indeed significant as he was chosen from among 107 nominees preferred by the US Senate. After his appointment, Paul will now lead America’s diplomatic dealings with major South and Central Asian nations, including India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.
In 2017, Paul Kapur wrote a book, Jihad as Grand Strategy, which highlighted how Pakistan backed terrorism for its broader interests and how parts of the state machinery have been hand in glove with extreme Islamist groups.
Kapur's book reveals that terrorism has been used as a main weapon of threat and so has been adopted by the governments as a strategy in the post–Cold War world. The book also sheds light on how scholars and analysts researched various factors that shape terrorism, like demographic, economic, psychological, ideological, strategic, and other factors. However, the context and nature of these factors are still debated; he emphasised that “a disproportionate number of [terrorism] has been linked to Islamist terrorists based in Pakistan.”
Paul Kapur is a firm believer in the notion that Pakistan uses terrorism as a deliberate strategy, and his views have come to light at a time when the Trump administration is showing closeness towards Islamabad. As an example, this was demonstrated in September when the US President Donald Trump hosted Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshall Asim Munir. Coincidentally, this warmth session came amid the US and India being at loggerheads. New Delhi and Washington, DC have been clashing over trade and tariff negotiations, as the US administration is putting penalty tariffs on India for purchasing Russian crude oil.