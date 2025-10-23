FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
WORLD

Who is Paul Kapur? Indian-American officially sworn in as US Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia, makes BIG statement on US-India ties, says, 'more profitable...'

Indian-American security expert Paul Kapur was officially sworn in as the Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, marking a key appointment of the Trump administration for the region.

IANS

Updated : Oct 23, 2025, 07:23 AM IST

Who is Paul Kapur? Indian-American officially sworn in as US Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia, makes BIG statement on US-India ties, says, 'more profitable...'
Indian-American security expert Paul Kapur was officially sworn in as the Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, marking a key appointment of the Trump administration for the region.

The State Department Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs posted on Wednesday on X, "Welcome to @State_SCA, Assistant Secretary Paul Kapur! This morning Dr. Kapur was officially sworn in as the Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs."

Paul Kapur succeeds Donald Lu, who served as Assistant Secretary from September 2021 through January 2025.

Who is Paul Kapur?

Kapur previously served from 2020 to 2021 on the State Department's Policy Planning Staff, where he worked on issues related to South and Central Asia, Indo-Pacific strategy, and India-US relations.

He has also led the India-US Track 1.5 dialogue and other strategic defence engagements between the two countries. He is a visiting fellow at the Hoover Institution and a professor at the US Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California.

In early October, Kapur was confirmed by a Senate vote, along with the new US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor.

During his Senate confirmation hearing in June, Kapur said his career "has come full circle", having studied the region academically and now stepping into a leading diplomatic role.

"I can't avoid the feeling of having come full circle. I was born in New Delhi, to an Indian father and an American mother. Although I visited India often during my childhood, I grew up in the United States as a thoroughly American kid, never imagining that my career would someday return me to the place where I was born," he added.

Paul Kapur on US-India ties

On US ties with India, Kapur asserted that the two countries "share a host of common interests".

"The United States and India share a host of common interests: ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific region, which is not dominated by China; expanding bilateral trade, building our economic relationship so that it is more symmetrical and profitable; facilitating technology sharing and innovation; and ensuring access to the energy necessary to fuel our economies," he noted.

On Pakistan, he said that he would "pursue security cooperation where beneficial to US interests".

The bureau plays a crucial role in shaping US policy on security, economic engagement, counterterrorism, and infrastructure development in the broader South and Central Asia region.

