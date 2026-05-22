Who is Pakistan’s 'drug queen' Pinky? Suspect names former PM Raja Pervez Ashraf as client in Karachi cocaine racket case

A drug trafficking case in Pakistan sparked controversy after arrested suspect Anmol alias Pinky allegedly named former PM Raja Pervez Ashraf in a viral court video.

A drug trafficking case in Pakistan has triggered political controversy after a woman arrested on narcotics charges allegedly named former Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf during a court appearance. The accusations, which surfaced in a viral video circulating online, have since become the subject of intense debate in the country.

The woman, identified as Anmol alias Pinky, was recently arrested by police in Karachi on allegations related to cocaine distribution and narcotics operations across multiple cities.

Viral Court Video Draws Attention

In a widely shared court clip, Pinky was allegedly heard mentioning Raja Pervez Ashraf’s name before police officers escorted her away. The former prime minister later rejected any connection to the alleged drug network and described the accusations as baseless.

Addressing Pakistan’s National Assembly, Ashraf said he was shocked after seeing the footage on social media and insisted that he had maintained a clean public life. He also claimed another version of the video suggested the accused was being pressured to mention names of politicians.

Pakistani media reports have also indicated that the suspect later alleged she was under pressure while making statements connected to the case.

Former PM Denies Allegations

Ashraf criticised what he described as 'media trials' and stressed that individuals should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. He urged authorities and media organisations to act responsibly while reporting on ongoing investigations.

According to him, such accusations could be attempts to divert public attention or create political controversy. He further stated that he was willing to cooperate with any official inquiry if required.

Who is Anmol alias Pinky?

Anmol alias Pinky has been described by investigators as a suspected narcotics supplier allegedly operating in cities including Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad. Reports in Pakistani media claim she was involved in processing and distributing cocaine through a delivery-based network.

Authorities say she was arrested on May 12 following a raid in Karachi. Police reportedly recovered narcotics, chemicals, and related materials during the operation, including prepared cocaine and raw substances allegedly used in drug production.

Investigators claim the accused used messaging platforms such as WhatsApp to communicate with customers and coordinate deliveries.

Investigation Continues

Police in Pakistan have described Pinky as a wanted suspect in multiple narcotics-related cases. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are continuing to examine possible links, financial networks, and the wider scope of the alleged operation.

At present, no evidence has been publicly presented linking Raja Pervez Ashraf to the narcotics case, and the allegations remain unproven.