Who is Padmini Pillai, Indian-American appointed as White House fellow?

Padmini Pillai and Nalini Tata, two Indian-American women, are among the 15 exceptionally talented individuals who have been appointed the 2024-2025 class of White House Fellows.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 05, 2024, 08:22 AM IST

Who is Padmini Pillai, Indian-American appointed as White House fellow?
Padmini Pillai
Padmini Pillai and Nalini Tata, two Indian-American women, are among the 15 exceptionally talented individuals who have been appointed to the 2024-2025 class of White House Fellows. 

Gearing up to serve the country, the White House fellows spend a year working with senior officials and other top-ranking officers. It also allows them to gain first-hand experience in administrative field. In this article, we will talk about Padmini Pillai, who has had a distinctive career so far. 

Who is Padmini Pillai?

According to the official website of the White House, Padmini Pillai is a high-skilled immunoengineer bridging the gap between discoveries in immunology and advances in biomaterial design to treat human disease. She has also led a team at the MIT, working to develop a tumour-selective nanotherapy to eliminate hard-to-treat cancers. 

Notably, Pillai was featured in several media outlets during the Covid-19 pandemic to discuss vaccination, immunity and the consequences of the pandemic on vulnerable communities. 

Hailing from Newton, Massachusetts, she has been placed at the Social Security Administration, the White House said in an official statement. 

In an interview with United Porphyrias Association, Pillai revelaed how her perspective on life changed after her diagnosis in 2013. Describing the experience of being near-to-death, she said that she was instilled with a deep sense of gratitude towards life. 

Educational Background

Padmini Pillai earned her PhD in immunobiology from Yale University and a BA in biochemistry from Regis College.

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
