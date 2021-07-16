Who is Oliver Daemen? The youngest person to travel to space with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos will be launched in space on July 20 in his company's Blue Origin New Shepard rocket and will remain in space for a total of eleven minutes. This flight will take place exactly after fifty-two years after Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin took their first steps on the moon.

The first flight of the Blue Origin will launch with four members - the Bezos brothers, Wally Funk, and Oliver Daemen. It was announced earlier on Thursday that instead of a $28 million dollar auction winner launching with founder Jeff Bezos on Tuesday, the Dutch son of another bidder will be on board.

The company said Oliver Daemen will be the first paying customer, but did not disclose the price of his ticket. But a family spokesperson said it will be considerably less than the winning bid. The winner of the auction will be flying on a future New Shepard mission as there were some issues with the schedule.

“This is so unbelievably cool!” Daemen said in a statement. “The flight to and into space only takes 10 minutes, but I already know that these will be the most special 10 minutes of my life.”

As reported by Forbes, Blue Origin’s Launch Site One is located in a remote location in the West Texas desert and will not have an on-site public viewing area. The company has also said that the Texas Department of Transportation will be closing a portion of State Highway 54.

On July 12, the company received its license from the US Federal Aviation Administration to launch into space. Jeff Bezos will become the second person to ride his own rocket into space, following Virgin Galactic’s Richard Branson by nine days.

Daemen took a year off after graduating from high school last year to obtain his private pilot’s license. He’ll attend the University of Utrecht in the Netherlands in September. His father is Joes Daemen, founder and CEO of Somerset Capital Partners, a private equity firm in Oisterwijk, Netherlands.

Soviet cosmonaut Ghermon Titov holds the record for the youngest to fly in space. He was 25 when he blasted into orbit four months after Yuri Gagarin, the first person in space. John Glenn was 77 when he launched aboard space shuttle Discovery in 1998, 37 years after becoming the first American to orbit the world.