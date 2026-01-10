Who is Noor Ahmad Noor? FIRST Taliban's diplomat expected to take charge of Afghan Embassy in Delhi, he previously served as…

The first Taliban-appointed diplomat Mufti Noor Ahmad Noor, who is expected to take charge of the Afghanistan Embassy in Delhi, has arrived in India. He will be the first diplomat to take charge on this position, since Taliban took control over Afghanistan.

This comes following the agreement between India and Afghanistan during the visit of Taliban led Afghanistan government’s acting foreign minister Amir Khan Mottaqi to Delhi in October 2025.

Who is Mufti Noor Ahmad Noor?

Mufti Noor Ahmad Noor is a senior official in the Taliban’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He is expected to take over as the Charge d’Affaires at the Embassy, sources said.

Noor is a senior Taliban member was part of Mr. Mottaqi delegation during his week-long official visit to India, and visited the Darul Uloom madrassa in Deoband with him, as Hindu reported. He has previously served as the Director General of the First Political Division of the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) based in Kabul.

Until now, Mohammad Ebrahimkhil, who was originally appointed by the former PM Ashraf Ghani government as Consul-General in Hyderabad, was acting as the Charge d’Affaires in Delhi.