Who is Nitish Kaushal? Indian gangster in FBI most wanted list, linked with Bhagwanpuria network

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has included an alleged operative of an India-linked criminal syndicate on its most wanted list. The federal agency identified Nitish Kaushal as a suspected associate of the “Jaggu Bhagwanpuria Organised Crime Group (OCG)”.

In a major operation against transnational crime syndicates operating on American soil, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has included an alleged operative of an India-linked criminal syndicate on its most wanted list. The federal agency identified Nitish Kaushal as a suspected associate of the “Jaggu Bhagwanpuria Organised Crime Group (OCG)”.

The FBI has accused the Indian national of carrying out murder, extortion, kidnapping, money laundering, drug trafficking among other serious crimes linked to the gang. American law enforcement agencies allege that the syndicate has orchestrated a wide array of violent felonies across borders.

According to US investigators, Kaushal is being sought for his suspected ties to the “Bhagwanpuria OCG”, which authorities describe as a “transnational criminal organisation that originated in Punjab, India, and operated in the Central District of California and elsewhere.”

“This organization, known as the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria Organized Crime Group (the “Bhagwanpuria OCG”), originated in the Punjab state of India and operated in the Central District of California and elsewhere. Kaushal is alleged to have carried out acts of violence on behalf of the Bhagwanpuria OCG, including, but not limited to, kidnappings and assaults,” the FBI said.

The FBI stated that the network is heavily involved in “murder, kidnapping, drug trafficking, extortion, weapons trafficking, money laundering, and human smuggling.”

Federal sleuths further alleged that Kaushal personally carried out high-risk violent operations for the syndicate, noting that he “carried out violent acts on behalf of the organisation, including kidnappings and assaults.”

Who is Nitish Kaushal?

The FBI has warned that Kaushal must be considered armed and dangerous as he poses an escape risk. It has appealed to the public to share any information about his whereabouts with the nearest FBI office or a US Embassy or Consulate.

The legal dragnet around Kaushal tightened last month when the US District Court for the Central District of California issued a federal arrest warrant for him on June 25, 2026.

The judicial warrant followed formal American charges accusing him of "Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Conspiracy."

The FBI's latest move comes on the heels of “Operation Hard Ball”, a massive multinational law enforcement offensive designed to dismantle the Bhagwanpuria crime syndicate's global footprint.