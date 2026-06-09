Who is Nithya Raman? Can she become LA’s first Indian-origin Mayor after Spencer Pratt exit the race?

Nithya Raman, the Kerala-born Tamilian, is a Los Angeles City Council member who is an urban planner. She graduated from Harvard and MIT and represents District 4.

Nithya Raman, 44, has advanced to face incumbent Karen Bass in the general election for Mayor of Los Angeles. The left-wing city councillor jumped past reality TV star Spencer Pratt with 28.5% of votes vs his 25.8%. In Los Angeles, a mayoral candidate who gets 50% or more votes wins the election. Since no candidate reached that threshold, the top two candidates will advance to the general election in the fall.

Thanking her voters, Nithya shared a long note on X that read, "I’m incredibly honoured that voters have given us the opportunity to advance to the general election for Mayor of Los Angeles. To the thousands of supporters who knocked doors, made calls, sent texts, donated, and opened their homes for events across the city, and to everyone else who made this moment possible: thank you, from the bottom of my heart."

"Now our fight for a healthier, safer, more affordable, and more joyful Los Angeles continues. For too long, City Hall has prioritised giving political advantage to powerful interests that fund elections. Meanwhile, working people pay the price in higher rents, depleted services, and a city that has stopped working for them. If you’re as frustrated by the broken status quo as I am, I hope you’ll join our movement to build a city that works for everyone," she added.

Who is Nithya Raman?

Nithya Raman, the Kerala-born Tamilian, is a Los Angeles City Council member who is an urban planner. She graduated from Harvard and MIT and represents District 4. She ran for City Council in 2020 and won a historic victory, becoming the first Asian-American woman and the first South Asian ever to serve on the City Council. In March 2024, she was decisively elected to a second term.

Since taking office, Raman has prioritised delivering services for people experiencing homelessness, building affordable housing, and moving with greater urgency to meet our city's climate goals.



On the personal front, Nithya is married to Vali Chandrasekaran, an Indian-origin television producer and screenwriter in Hollywood. Raman is a mother to 10-year-old twins.

Can she become LA’s first Indian-origin Mayor after Spencer Pratt’s exit from the race?

After the historic win of Indian-origin Zohran Mamdani in the New York mayor election, all eyes are set on Nithya Raman. She is compared to Mamdani because of their ideology, young age and immigrant background. After the first hurdle was cleared by beating Pratt, she secured the second spot in the final race. If she defeats Karen Bass in the general election, she would be LA’s first Indian-origin mayor. Though Bass has name recognition and a mayoral record, Raman has the momentum of overtaking Pratt.

Although the mayoral race remains technically non-partisan, the November showdown will see a battle between left-leaning leaders in America's second-largest city, CNN reported.As per CNN, Raman was an advocate targeting homelessness before being elected to the City Council and has vowed to reduce the number of people sleeping in tents or encampments by half before Los Angeles hosts the 2028 Olympics

(With agencies' inputs)