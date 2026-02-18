Who is Nitai Roy Chowdhury? Lone Hindu leader sworn into Tarique Rahman’s cabinet in Bangladesh

Veteran BNP leader Nitai Roy Chowdhury was sworn in as a minister in Bangladesh’s new 50-member cabinet. A prominent Hindu politician, his induction highlights minority representation in the BNP-led government. He won the Magura-2 seat and brings decades of political and ministerial experience.

Veteran politician and senior leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Nitai Roy Chowdhury, took oath as a cabinet minister on Tuesday as Bangladesh’s new government formally assumed office. His appointment is being widely viewed as a notable step toward greater minority inclusion within the BNP-led administration, given his longstanding role as a prominent Hindu leader in national politics.

The 50-member cabinet includes 25 full ministers, 24 state ministers and three technocrats. Among the senior BNP figures sworn in were Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Salahuddin Ahmed, Iqbal Hasan Mahmud and Hafiz Uddin Ahmed, according to local media reports.

Electoral Victory and Minority Representation

Nitai Roy Chowdhury secured victory from the Magura-2 constituency, polling 147,896 votes. He defeated Mustarshid Billah of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, who received 117,018 votes. He was one of four candidates from minority communities elected to parliament, including fellow Hindu leader Goyeshwar Chandra Roy, who won a seat in Dhaka.

India’s presence at the swearing-in ceremony was marked by the attendance of Om Birla, Speaker of the Lok Sabha, signalling New Delhi’s diplomatic outreach to the newly formed government.

Long Political Career

Born on January 7, 1949, in Hatbaria village of Mohammadpur in Magura district, Chowdhury pursued his education locally before graduating from the University of Dhaka. He later established himself in the legal profession.

His political involvement began during his student years with Chhatra Union. He first entered parliament in 1988 during the Fourth National Parliament election on a Jatiya Party ticket. During that tenure, he held several key roles, including Chairman of the Magura District Council with ministerial rank and later State Minister in the ministries of Education, Youth and Sports, and Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs. He briefly served as Youth and Sports Minister in 1990.

Following the fall of Hussain Muhammad Ershad’s government, Chowdhury joined the BNP, where he steadily rose through the ranks. He currently serves as a vice president and member of the party’s highest policymaking standing committee, cementing his reputation as a seasoned strategist within the BNP leadership.