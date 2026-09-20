Who is Nila Vikhe Patil? Know about Indian-origin woman elected to Swedish Parliament

She is the daughter of Maharashtra educationist Ashok Vikhe Patil, granddaughter of former Union minister Balasaheb Vikhe Patil and niece of Maharashtra minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil.

Green Party leader Nila Vikhe Patil, who has roots in Maharashtra, has been elected to the Swedish Parliament from Stockholm City. Nila made it to the 349-member Riksdag as Sweden's left-leaning Opposition clinched a narrow majority.

Who is Nila Vikhe Patil?

The 41-year-old was born in Sweden and spent her early childhood in Ahmednagar before moving back to pursue a career in Swedish politics.

She is the daughter of Maharashtra educationist Ashok Vikhe Patil, granddaughter of former Union minister Balasaheb Vikhe Patil and niece of Maharashtra minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil.

“I hope to make my grandfather proud. He made me read the state budget when I was 15,” she told PTI after her election.

Nila studied economics and law at the Gothenburg School of Business, earning a bachelor's degree and an MBA, and also pursued studies at the Complutense University of Madrid.

Nila Vikhe's career

Nila has spent several years working in Swedish politics. She was an adviser in the Prime Minister's Office during Stefan Lofven's term, looking after finance, taxation and housing matters.

She went on to be elected to the Stockholm City Council and served on the Green Party's election committee for the city.

Additionally, she has worked with the Swedish Young Greens, Green Party Gothenburg and Green Students of Sweden, and has been a member of the executive committee of the party's Stockholm unit.

Speaking about her priorities as a parliamentarian, Nila said she will focus on children's welfare and the environment. "I would like to be a voice for those who cannot vote and contribute to the city and the country," she said.

Nila on her India connection

Nila said she stays strongly connected to India though she lives and works in Sweden. "I love India dearly and feel very connected. I have many close Indian friends," she said.

Her family has a long history in Maharashtra's politics, education and cooperative movement. Her great-grandfather Vithalrao Vikhe Patil founded Asia's first cooperative sugar factory.

She also remembered her close relationship with Balasaheb Vikhe Patil. "I miss my grandfather a lot. He used to call me almost every week during his final years," she said.

Meanwhile, Sweden's four left-leaning opposition parties secured 176 seats, three more than the parties that formed or backed the outgoing conservative-led government.

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson stepped down after the results were announced. The Social Democrats led by former prime minister Magdalena Andersson became the largest party with 99 seats.