Who is Nikita Nagdev? Pakistani woman appeals to PM Modi as husband plans second marriage in India

A Pakistani woman's plea to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has caught much media and public attention. Nikita Nagdev, a resident of Karachi city in the neighbouring country, has accused her husband, Vikram Nagdev, of sending her back to Pakistan under false pretense and planning a second marriage in India. She said Vikram has been living in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on a long-term Indian visa. In a desperate video message, Nikita has appealed for intervention at the "highest level." But, who is Nikita Nagdev? Here's what we know about her.
In her video appeal, Nikita says she hails from Karachi and that she married Vikram Nagdev on January 26, 2020 in accordance to Hindu customs. She said that Vikram brought her to India a month later and her life "changed abruptly" after that. Nikita alleged that her in-laws mistreated her and that she later discovered that Vikram was having an affair with a relative. She further accused her husband of sending her back to Pakistan in July of the same year over a purported "visa technicality," adding that he made "no effort" to bring her back. "I kept requesting him to call me to India, but he refused every time," Nikita says in her video message.
Nikita claims that Vikram is planning to marry a woman from Delhi, even though their marriage remains valid. She filed a written complaint on January 27, 2025. The complaint was reportedly examined by a Madhya Pradesh High Court-authorised body, which then sent notices to Vikram and the woman he is allegedly engaged to. A hearing was held, but the mediation failed to resolve the dispute. In its report from April 2025, the panel concluded that the matter falls under Pakistan’s jurisdiction and recommended Vikram's deportation from India.