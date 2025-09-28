Who is Nigel Max Edge? US military veteran suspected of deadly mass shooting in Southport NC

'He had pictures of my legs': Woman accuses CRPF officer of secretly clicking her photos, shares ordeal in viral video
WORLD
Three people died and several others were injured after Nigel opened fire from a boat at a crowded waterfront bar in Southport, authorities said. He was arrested half an hour later by the US Coast Guard, around 19 km west of the scene. Read on to know more about him.
Sean William DeBevoise, also known as Nigel Max Edge, is suspected of carrying out a deadly mass shooting in Southport, North Carolina state, that left at least three people dead and several others injured. Nigel, reportedly aged around 40 years, is a former US military veteran, according to media reports. He reportedly drove a small boat along the coast and shot into a crowd before speeding off and fleeing the scene on Saturday evening (local time). Let us tell you more about Nigel here.
Nigel has been taken into custody and handed over to to Southport police for questioning. A former military veteran, Nigel now works as a fisherman. He lives in the nearby town of Oak Island, North Carolina. In 2006, Nigel reportedly suffered traumatic brain injuries while deployed to Iraq. As per reports, Nigel has a history of filing several strange lawsuits. Posts on social media claim that he independently released a book on Amazon called "Headshot-Betrayal of a Nation (Truth Hurts)." He had also launched a GoFundMe campaign, collecting about USD 18,500 to purchase a fishing boat and launch a fishing company.
