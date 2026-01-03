Who is Nicolas Maduro, Venezuelan President 'captured' by the US?

Nicolas Maduro has been serving as the President of Venezuela since 2013.

US President Donald Trump has claimed that the US had carried out a large strike against Venezuela during which the incumbent President Nicolas Maduro and his wife were captured and taken out of the country. The Venezuelan government has issued a statement condemning what it described as a 'military aggression' by the US against Venezuelan territory, accusing Washington of violating the United Nations Charter and threatening regional peace and stability.

Who is Nicolas Maduro?

Nicolas Maduro is a Venezuelan politician and has been serving as the President of Venezuela since 2013. He is a member of the United Socialist Party (PSUV). The 63-year-old previously served as the 24th Vice President under President Hugo Chavez from 2012 to 2013. He became interim president after Chavez died in 2013. Maduro was also the Minister of Foreign Affairs from 2006 to 2012.

Born in Caracas, Maduro began his working life as a bus driver and metro union leader. He rose through Venezuela’s left-wing political movement as a close ally of Hugo Chavez.

Maduri won a narrowly contested election in 2013 and has remained in power amid repeated allegations of fraud. His rule has been marked by sanctions, economic collapse, mass protests and international isolation.

Venezuela-US Tensions

The latest developments come amid sharply heightened tensions between the US and Venezuela. Trump has repeatedly accused Venezuelan President Maduro of presiding over what he has described as a "narco-terrorist" government. The US has also imposed sanctions on vessels it claims are involved in transporting Venezuelan oil.