HomeWorld

WORLD

Who is Nicholas Singh? Indian-origin man on Canada’s 'Most Wanted' list arrested in Toronto

According to an official statement, police officers found Singh inside a vehicle. Cops said they recovered a firearm, extended magazine, and ammunition during the arrest. Singh has been charged with a number of serious offences.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Nov 23, 2025, 10:55 PM IST

Who is Nicholas Singh? Indian-origin man on Canada’s 'Most Wanted' list arrested in Toronto
Nicholas Singh.
Police in Canada arrested Nicholas Singh, a 24-year-old Indian-origin man who was named on BOLO Program’s Canada’s 25 Most Wanted list. Toronto Police Service said that Singh was arrested in the city late on Friday on a Canada-wide warrant. He had been wanted for breach of parole by the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) squad. Officers located him in the Bathurst Street and Dupont Street area before taking him into custody.

According to an official statement, police found Singh inside a vehicle. Cops said they recovered a firearm, extended magazine, and ammunition during the arrest. Singh has been charged with the following offences: Possessing a Restricted or Prohibited Firearm without a Licence and Registration Certificate, Possessing a Firearm Other Than Restricted or Prohibited While Knowingly Not Holding a Licence, Possessing a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon or Device Knowing No Authority, Occupying a Motor Vehicle with a Firearm, Possessing a Loaded Regulated Firearm, and Possessing a Firearm with an Altered Serial Number.

In a post on the social media platform X, Bolo Program said: "We congratulate @TorontoPolice...for the arrest of Bolo’s #15, Nicholas Singh, in Toronto, on November 21, 2025." It added: "Singh was wanted for being unlawfully at large. He was serving a five-year, five-month and 10-day sentence for robbery and firearm-related charges when he went on the run on May 31, 2024...Many thanks to all Canadians for being on the lookout for Singh! Together, we make our communities safer."

