'Two years ago, you plunged my country...': Ravi Shastri left speechless by Travis Head's 'special' Ashes opener carnage
IAF Wing Commader Namansh Syal's last rites in Himachal native village: Wife Wing Commander Afshan salutes, mother bids tearful farewell
Who is Nicholas Singh? Indian-origin man on Canada’s 'Most Wanted' list arrested in Toronto
Shrinivas Mandhana health update: Smriti Mandhana's father under close observation after elevated heart enzymes detected
VIDEO: PM Modi and Italian PM Giorgia Meloni share warm handshakes, smiles at G20 Summit, watch
IND vs SA: Marco Jansen shatters Viv Richards' 51-year-old record with career-best masterclass in India
'Sindh may return to...': Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's BIG remark on Pakistan province
Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal says her family always wore Manish Malhotra, designer reacts 'Uski wajah se mein...'
'Ghar pe khel rahe ho kya?': Rishabh Pant furious after Kuldeep Yadav receives umpire warning for rule violation
'Tu bewakoof nahi, main...': Ex-CSK star shares heated MS Dhoni moment on Bigg Boss 19 - Watch
WORLD
According to an official statement, police officers found Singh inside a vehicle. Cops said they recovered a firearm, extended magazine, and ammunition during the arrest. Singh has been charged with a number of serious offences.
Police in Canada arrested Nicholas Singh, a 24-year-old Indian-origin man who was named on BOLO Program’s Canada’s 25 Most Wanted list. Toronto Police Service said that Singh was arrested in the city late on Friday on a Canada-wide warrant. He had been wanted for breach of parole by the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) squad. Officers located him in the Bathurst Street and Dupont Street area before taking him into custody.
According to an official statement, police found Singh inside a vehicle. Cops said they recovered a firearm, extended magazine, and ammunition during the arrest. Singh has been charged with the following offences: Possessing a Restricted or Prohibited Firearm without a Licence and Registration Certificate, Possessing a Firearm Other Than Restricted or Prohibited While Knowingly Not Holding a Licence, Possessing a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon or Device Knowing No Authority, Occupying a Motor Vehicle with a Firearm, Possessing a Loaded Regulated Firearm, and Possessing a Firearm with an Altered Serial Number.
In a post on the social media platform X, Bolo Program said: "We congratulate @TorontoPolice...for the arrest of Bolo’s #15, Nicholas Singh, in Toronto, on November 21, 2025." It added: "Singh was wanted for being unlawfully at large. He was serving a five-year, five-month and 10-day sentence for robbery and firearm-related charges when he went on the run on May 31, 2024...Many thanks to all Canadians for being on the lookout for Singh! Together, we make our communities safer."