Who is new Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake? What is his stance on India?

Anura Kumara Dissanayake claimed victory in the recent Sri Lankan Presidential elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Monday for his victory in the recent Sri Lankan Presidential elections. PM Modi also expressed his desire to work closely with Sri Lanka.

In response, Dissanayake thanked Modi for his kind words and shared his commitment to enhancing ties between the two nations.

Who is Anura Kumara Dissanayake?

Dissanayake, a Marxist politician representing the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP), secured a significant win in the recent Sri Lankan elections.

He defeated several prominent political figures, including incumbent President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Namal Rajapaksa, son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Dissanayake’s victory is seen as a clear reflection of the people's frustration, following the mass protests that ousted Gotabaya Rajapaksa in 2022.

What is his stance on India?

Dissanayake currently faces major challenges, including steering the nation through economic recovery and addressing rising inflation. However, his past pro-China stance has raised concerns in India.

He had also spoken in recent months about cancelling Gautam Adani’s 450 MW wind power project in Sri Lanka if elected, describing it as ‘corrupt’ and skewed against Sri Lanka’s interests.

Despite this, Dissanayake has shown interest in maintaining friendly relations with India. During his campaign, he assured that Sri Lanka’s territory would not be used in ways that threaten India's security.

Dissanayake had also expressed his willingness to work with India for regional stability.