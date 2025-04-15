In an e-mail update shared by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory last week, employees working at the top space lab were informed of Ms Rajendra's exit.

After closing its diversity department in March due to US President Trump's executive order prohibiting the programs in executive branch agencies, NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory reportedly fired Neela Rajendra, its top diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) officer of Indian descent, despite renaming her in an attempt to retain her.

Shortly after President Trump's executive order, NASA reportedly renamed her 'Head of Office of Team Excellence and Employee Success' to keep her from being dismissed. However, efforts to keep her safe eventually failed.

Last Monday, NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory sent out an email update informing staff members at the top space lab of Ms. Rajendra's departure. "Neela Rajendra is no longer working at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory. We are incredibly grateful for the lasting impact she made to our organisation. We wish her the very best," read the e-mail, which, according to British newspaper Daily Mail, was sent by Laurie Leshin, Director of NASA's JPL

When NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab had a severe financial crunch last year, Ms. Rajendra was one of the few staff whose jobs were not terminated. At the time, over 900 additional DEI workers at the leading space agency lost their jobs.

The 'Office of Team Excellence and Employee Success' will now be led by Neela Rajendra, NASA notified its staff in an email on March 10. The "Black Excellence Strategic Team" is one of the "affinity groups" that Ms. Rajendra will oversee in her new position, the lab staff was informed.

Following her appointment to her new position, Ms. Rajendra stated on her LinkedIn profile that her main responsibility as the head of the newly established office at NASA was to "unlock our potential to dare mighty things together."

However, she was removed of her responsibilities at NASA in early April following a harsh crackdown by the Trump administration.

For a number of years, Neela Rajendra held a senior position in NASA. She oversaw initiatives to diversify NASA during her time there, such as the 'Space Workforce 2030' promise, which had as its main goal hiring women and minorities.

NASA has joined a number of other federal government organisations in ending its diversity efforts entirely. According to Donald Trump's executive order, these programs have "resulted in shameful discrimination," squandered government resources, and separated Americans based on gender, ethnicity, and colour.