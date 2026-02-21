Who is Neal Katyal? Indian-origin lawyer behind Donald Trump’s Supreme Court tariff defeat

Indian-origin lawyer Neal Katyal played a key role in the US Supreme Court ruling that struck down former President Donald Trump's global tariffs.

On Friday, the US Supreme Court ruled to strike down President Donald Trump's sweeping global tariffs, marking a significant setback for the former president. The decision, which was authored by Chief Justice John Roberts, limited Trump’s ability to unilaterally set and change tariffs, ruling that tariff powers belong to Congress. The case was a major victory for the challengers, with Indian-origin American lawyer Neal Katyal playing a pivotal role in the legal battle.

Neal Katyal: Legal Victory for Small Businesses

Neal Katyal, who argued the case on behalf of a group of small businesses, described the Supreme Court ruling as a 'complete and total victory.' The case, he said, was about the separation of powers and not about any one president. He commended the Court’s defence of the Constitution, asserting that while presidents hold significant power, Congress is the only authority with the power to impose taxes on the American people. Katyal expressed his gratitude to the Liberty Justice Centre, his Milbank legal team, and the small business owners who stood up against what they saw as unconstitutional tariffs.

Katyal, a former acting solicitor general and a professor at Georgetown University, has argued 50 cases before the US Supreme Court, a record for any minority attorney. His work on this case further solidified his reputation as a leading figure in constitutional law. Over his distinguished career, Katyal has received numerous accolades, including the Edmund J Randolph Award from the US Department of Justice and recognition as Litigator of the Year in 2017 and 2023 by The American Lawyer.

The Supreme Court Ruling

The 6-3 ruling was seen as a major constitutional check on presidential power. The majority of justices held that tariff-setting authority rests with Congress unless explicitly delegated. Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, Ketanji Brown Jackson, and Neil Gorsuch, alongside Chief Justice Roberts, all joined in the opinion, emphasising the importance of constitutional balance.

In dissent, Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Brett Kavanaugh argued that the president should retain broad powers under existing laws to impose tariffs for national security purposes.

Trump’s Response

In response to the ruling, Trump announced he would issue a 10% global tariff on all countries, an order he claimed would be implemented immediately. The president vowed to launch investigations into trade practices, which could pave the way for further tariffs in the future. This decision, shared on his Truth Social platform, comes as part of Trump’s ongoing efforts to protect what he deems to be American economic interests.

The ruling has sparked a debate on the limits of executive power, particularly concerning economic and trade policies. While Trump seeks alternative ways to implement tariffs, the Supreme Court's decision is a significant reminder that the powers of the presidency have constitutional boundaries.