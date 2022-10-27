Who is Navjit Kaur Brar, Brampton's turban-wearing new city councillor

Photo: IANS

Navjit Kaur Brar, an Indo-Canadian healthcare professional, was elected as the first turban-wearing Sikh woman to serve on the Brampton City Council. Navjit Kaur Brar defeated Jermaine Chambers, a former Conservative MP candidate for Brampton West, to become the next City Councillor for Wards 2 and 6.

Brar is a respiratory therapist who grew up in her namesake city of Brampton. In politics, she has little background. At the height of the epidemic, Brar was a frontline healthcare worker. The occasional call to civic duty has not deterred her.

Navjit Kaur Brar is a mother of three children, including a boy and two daughters. She was born on May 20, 1986. The city of Brampton is where her life began, and it is also where she was raised. In the 1980s, her parents made the journey from Punjab to Canada. Brar earned a BSc from the University of Toronto and then went on to Canadore College in North Bay, Ontario, to get an RT diploma.

Navjit Kaur Brar entered the medical field in 2011 when she accepted a position as a respiratory therapist at Lincare Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario. She joined the William Osler Health System in 2013 when she began working at Brampton Civic Hospital.

Jermaine Chambers, the previous Conservative MP candidate for Brampton West, was defeated by her in the elections from Wards 2 and 6. Navjit's plan for the city of Brampton is to improve services and provide residents what they want.

Brar's main concerns include new infrastructure construction, reduced crime rates, and enhanced traffic safety. Over the course of her campaign's first two months, she visited more than 40,000 households and talked with more than 22,500 voters.

"Over the past 3 years, I've spoken to countless Bramptonians and the sentiment I hear is that they are all hurting, they feel unheard, they feel left behind. With the rising cost of living It's getting harder to raise and provide for your family in Brampton... As your city councilor I will fight for better services for all Bramptonians and ensure that your voices are heard," Brar had said in her campaign pitch.

(With inputs from Agencies)