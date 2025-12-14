FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
WORLD

Who is Naveed Akram? 24-year-old man identified as gunmen in Sydney's Bondi Beach mass shooting that killed 10 people

At least 10 killed after a shooter open fired on people, including children at Sydney's Bondi beach in Australia on December 14, Sunday. One of the gunmen in Sydney Bondi Beach shooting has been identified as Naveed Akram.

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Dec 14, 2025, 05:10 PM IST

Who is Naveed Akram? 24-year-old man identified as gunmen in Sydney’s Bondi Beach mass shooting that killed 10 people
(Image source: Al Bawaba, Daily Mail)
At least 10 killed after a shooter open fired on people, including children at Sydney’s Bondi beach in Australia on December 14, Sunday. One of the gunmen in Sydney Bondi Beach shooting has been identified as Naveed Akram, as per reports. 

Who is Naveed Akram?

The shooter at the Bondi Beach has been identified as Naveed Akram. He is a 24 year old man who comes from Bonnyrigg in Sydney's south-west, as Daily Mail reported. The driver license of the suspected terrorist has been recovered.

Naveed Akram's home in Bonnyrigg is currently being raided by police. His family have owned the property for a year. Akram was shot, and has been arrested.

Two shooters wearing black, one Naveed Skram and the other gunman, who was shot dead, opened fired on Sydney's Bondi beach, in what is called a 'terrorist attack' by the Police.

