Who is Nitin Nabin? Son of veteran BJP leader Naveen Kishore Sinha from Bihar, appointed as National Working President of BJP
Gulfstream jets, luxury hotels and mega deals: How Lionel Messi's billion-dollar fortune dwarfs even cricket icon Virat Kohli
Who is Naveed Akram? 24-year-old man identified as gunmen in Sydney’s Bondi Beach mass shooting that killed 10 people
Australian PM Anthony Albanese issues FIRST statement on Sydney’s Bondi Beach mass shooting, says, ‘scenes are shocking…’
Yashasvi Jaiswal fires 48-ball SMAT century, fuels selection debate amid Shubman Gill's dip in form
'Several teams need...': Former India coach Sanjay Bangar backs ex-Gujarat Titans star to command huge price at IPL 2026 auction
Expose Pakistan? Baloch American Congress President Tara Chand’s BIG appeal to Bollywood, says, ‘forcibly occupied…’
IND vs SA: Shivam Dube likely to miss out, Kuldeep Yadav set for return? India's predicted XI for 3rd T20I vs South Africa
BCCI rejects ICC request of 'no politics in U-19 cricket', to continue with 'no handshake' policy
Bondi Beach mass shooting in Australia's Sydney leaves 10 dead; chilling video surfaces
WORLD
At least 10 killed after a shooter open fired on people, including children at Sydney’s Bondi beach in Australia on December 14, Sunday. One of the gunmen in Sydney Bondi Beach shooting has been identified as Naveed Akram.
At least 10 killed after a shooter open fired on people, including children at Sydney’s Bondi beach in Australia on December 14, Sunday. One of the gunmen in Sydney Bondi Beach shooting has been identified as Naveed Akram, as per reports.
The shooter at the Bondi Beach has been identified as Naveed Akram. He is a 24 year old man who comes from Bonnyrigg in Sydney's south-west, as Daily Mail reported. The driver license of the suspected terrorist has been recovered.
Naveed Akram's home in Bonnyrigg is currently being raided by police. His family have owned the property for a year. Akram was shot, and has been arrested.
Two shooters wearing black, one Naveed Skram and the other gunman, who was shot dead, opened fired on Sydney's Bondi beach, in what is called a 'terrorist attack' by the Police.