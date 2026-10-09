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Who is Navanethem Pillay winner of Nobel Peace Prize 2026? Know her India connection

Born to a family of Tamil origin, Pillay has, throughout her career, held states and national leaders to account while giving hope to victims of violence and conflict. In every position, she has emphasised the duty of individuals and states to uphold the rule of law.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 09, 2026, 02:50 PM IST

Who is Navanethem Pillay winner of Nobel Peace Prize 2026? Know her India connection
Navanethem Pillay,
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Navanethem "Navi" Pillay has been awarded the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize for her efforts to promote peace and international law. The Nobel jury said Pillay's commitment to universal legal principles and her strong moral compass have defined her long career.

From her early work defending Nelson Mandela and others who fought apartheid to serving as a judge in some of the most important international court cases, there is a common thread running through her work, according to the jury.

Who is Navanethem "Navi" Pillay?

Born to a family of Tamil origin, Pillay has, throughout her career, held states and national leaders to account while giving hope to victims of violence and conflict. In every position, she has emphasised the duty of individuals and states to uphold the rule of law.

This year, possible contenders reportedly included the International Space Station, emergency teams in Sudan, children's advocates in Ukraine and two leading international courts, according to prognosticators. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney also featured prominently in prediction markets. US President Donald Trump, who is waging a war against Iran, has long sought the prize and repeatedly claimed he deserves it.

(This is a developing story)

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