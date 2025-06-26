Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are making headlines as the couple is set to get married in Venice this weekend. What's catching the attention is the wedding invitees list. Indian buisnesswoman Natasha Poonawala, is also set to attend the wedding. But who is she? Let's know about her detail.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are making headlines as the couple is set to get married in Venice this weekend. What's catching the attention is the wedding invitees list. Fewer than 200 people are set to attend the lavish wedding. The list include close family and some high-profile individuals including Ivanka Trump, Beyonce, Leonardo DiCaprio, Bill Gates, Orlando Bloom, and some others.

Indian buisnesswoman Natasha Poonawala, is also set to attend the wedding. Natasha Poonawala is close friend of Jeff Bezos Lauren Sánchez, she was also one of the attendees in her lavish bachelorette party, held in Paris. Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Katy Perry and Eva Longoria were also among the attendees at the bachelorette. But who is she? Let's know about her detail.

Who is Natasha Poonawala?

Natasha Poonawala is an Indian businesswoman and philanthropist. She is also frequently seen on the red carpet of Met Gala and is a fashion enthusiat. She, 43, was born on 26 November 1981 in Pune, Mumbai. Her parents are Pramesh and Minnie Aurora.

Natasha is married to billionaire Adar Poonawalla, CEO of the Serum Institute of India (SII) in 2006. They two met at a New Year’s party in Goa hosted by Vijay Mallya. The couple have two sons together, Cyrus and Darius.

She is the Chairperson of the Villoo Poonawalla Foundation, Executive Director of the Serum Institute of India, Director of the Poonawalla Science Park in the Netherlands and Director of Villoo Poonawalla Racing and Breeding Pvt Ltd.

Natasha has pursued her bachelor's degree from Savitribai Phule Pune University. Later, she earned a master’s degree from the London School of Economics in 2004. As per reports, Natasha Poonawalla has a net worth of ₹660 crore. The Poonawallas reside in the ₹750 crore Lincoln House.