Who is Natasha Danish Ali, industrialist's wife accused of killing two with her SUV?

Natasha, the wife of the prominent businessman, Danish Iqbal, was arrested for her careless driving of a Toyota Land Cruiser, leading to a deadly crash near Karsaz on August 19.

A viral video featuring a Pakistani woman named Natasha Danish Ali has sparked widespread criticism on social media as she was seen smiling without any remorse or guilt, following her alleged involvement in killing two people with her speeding SUV car.

Natasha, the wife of the prominent businessman, Danish Iqbal, was arrested for her careless driving of a Toyota Land Cruiser, leading to a deadly crash near Karsaz on August 19. The unfortunate event took the lives of Imran Arif, 60, and his daughter, Amna Arif. Four others were injured in the tragic incident and were immediately rushed to nearby local hospitals for treatment. As per reports, she is currently behind bars on a 14-day judicial remand.

Despite being involved in such a deadly car crash that claimed the lives of two, Natasha was captured smiling and showing no signs of remorse.

In a viral video, she was also seen boasting about her family's prominent position and influence, saying, “tum mere baap ko nhi jaante, (You know who my father is).”

According to Dawn, the accident happened when Natasha attempted to take a turn and hit a motorcycle with her speeding SUV. She further hit two more motorcycles before her car overturned after colliding with a parked car on the road.

Who is Natasha Danish Ali?

Natasha Danish Ali, 32, is the wife of the esteemed industrialist, Danish Ali who is the chairman of Gul Ahmed Energy Limited and Metro Power Group. They reside in Karachi’s KDA Scheme-I area.

With respect to the case, her lawyer tells us that she's currently dealing with some mental health challenges, resorting to medication to manage her stress levels, and might not be entirely aware of her actions.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.