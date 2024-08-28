Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Leveraging Multimedia Over Coaxial Cable (MoCA) for Enhanced Home Networks

Meet man who worked as peon, lived in factory basement, then built Rs 145000 crore company, he was famous as India’s...

Who is Natasha Danish Ali, industrialist's wife accused of killing two with her SUV?

Harsh Chhaya reveals why he took break from acting, rejected movies, TV shows: 'Main bhi...' | Exclusive

Only country in world with 13 months in a year

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Leveraging Multimedia Over Coaxial Cable (MoCA) for Enhanced Home Networks

Leveraging Multimedia Over Coaxial Cable (MoCA) for Enhanced Home Networks

Meet man who worked as peon, lived in factory basement, then built Rs 145000 crore company, he was famous as India’s...

Meet man who worked as peon, lived in factory basement, then built Rs 145000 crore company, he was famous as India’s...

Who is Natasha Danish Ali, industrialist's wife accused of killing two with her SUV?

Who is Natasha Danish Ali, industrialist's wife accused of killing two with her SUV?

9 times Bollywood stars got replaced due to shocking reasons

9 times Bollywood stars got replaced due to shocking reasons

5 strange things found by astronauts in spac

5 strange things found by astronauts in spac

Stunning pink beaches around the world

Stunning pink beaches around the world

Viral Video: सऊदी अरब के मक्का में गिरी आसमानी बिजली, खौफ में डूबे लोग बोले- खुदा का कहर

Viral Video: सऊदी अरब के मक्का में गिरी आसमानी बिजली, खौफ में डूबे लोग बोले- खुदा का कहर

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From GCA board member to ICC chairman: Jay Shah's journey as cricket administrator

From GCA board member to ICC chairman: Jay Shah's journey as cricket administrator

Prime Minister's son who became actor, gave blockbusters with superstars, braved failed marriage; was found dead in...

Prime Minister's son who became actor, gave blockbusters with superstars, braved failed marriage; was found dead in...

Meet actress who served food at Ambani wedding for just Rs 50, ate garbage to survive, now worth Rs 40 crore, charges...

Meet actress who served food at Ambani wedding for just Rs 50, ate garbage to survive, now worth Rs 40 crore, charges...

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Harsh Chhaya reveals why he took break from acting, rejected movies, TV shows: 'Main bhi...' | Exclusive

Harsh Chhaya reveals why he took break from acting, rejected movies, TV shows: 'Main bhi...' | Exclusive

Swara Bhasker calls Justice Hema Committee’s findings on sexual abuse ‘familiar, heartbreaking’: 'Successful actors...'

Swara Bhasker calls Justice Hema Committee’s findings on sexual abuse ‘familiar, heartbreaking’: 'Successful actors...'

This TV actor, husband of star wife played 11 roles in web series, produced hit Punjabi films; do you recognise him?

This TV actor, husband of star wife played 11 roles in web series, produced hit Punjabi films; do you recognise him?

HomeWorld

World

Who is Natasha Danish Ali, industrialist's wife accused of killing two with her SUV?

Natasha, the wife of the prominent businessman, Danish Iqbal, was arrested for her careless driving of a Toyota Land Cruiser, leading to a deadly crash near Karsaz on August 19.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Aug 28, 2024, 05:48 PM IST

Who is Natasha Danish Ali, industrialist's wife accused of killing two with her SUV?
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

A viral video featuring a Pakistani woman named Natasha Danish Ali has sparked widespread criticism on social media as she was seen smiling without any remorse or guilt, following her alleged involvement in killing two people with her speeding SUV car.

Natasha, the wife of the prominent businessman, Danish Iqbal, was arrested for her careless driving of a Toyota Land Cruiser, leading to a deadly crash near Karsaz on August 19. The unfortunate event took the lives of Imran Arif, 60, and his daughter, Amna Arif. Four others were injured in the tragic incident and were immediately rushed to nearby local hospitals for treatment. As per reports, she is currently behind bars on a 14-day judicial remand.

Despite being involved in such a deadly car crash that claimed the lives of two, Natasha was captured smiling and showing no signs of remorse.

In a viral video, she was also seen boasting about her family's prominent position and influence, saying, “tum mere baap ko nhi jaante, (You know who my father is).”

According to Dawn, the accident happened when Natasha attempted to take a turn and hit a motorcycle with her speeding SUV.  She further hit two more motorcycles before her car overturned after colliding with a parked car on the road.

Who is Natasha Danish Ali?

Natasha Danish Ali, 32, is the wife of the esteemed industrialist, Danish Ali who is the chairman of Gul Ahmed Energy Limited and Metro Power Group. They reside in Karachi’s KDA Scheme-I area.

With respect to the case, her lawyer tells us that she's currently dealing with some mental health challenges, resorting to medication to manage her stress levels, and might not be entirely aware of her actions.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Who is Natasha Danish Ali, industrialist's wife accused of killing two with her SUV?

Who is Natasha Danish Ali, industrialist's wife accused of killing two with her SUV?

Meet man who worked as peon, lived in factory basement, then built Rs 145000 crore company, he was famous as India’s...

Meet man who worked as peon, lived in factory basement, then built Rs 145000 crore company, he was famous as India’s...

Meet only man to give two flops with Shah Rukh Khan, has never given Rs 100-crore hit, still called great because...

Meet only man to give two flops with Shah Rukh Khan, has never given Rs 100-crore hit, still called great because...

Watch: Students' 'ice-breaking' dance event takes surprising turn, video goes viral

Watch: Students' 'ice-breaking' dance event takes surprising turn, video goes viral

'I will get resignations...': Donald Trump reveals what he would do on day 1 if elected as President

'I will get resignations...': Donald Trump reveals what he would do on day 1 if elected as President

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From GCA board member to ICC chairman: Jay Shah's journey as cricket administrator

From GCA board member to ICC chairman: Jay Shah's journey as cricket administrator

Prime Minister's son who became actor, gave blockbusters with superstars, braved failed marriage; was found dead in...

Prime Minister's son who became actor, gave blockbusters with superstars, braved failed marriage; was found dead in...

Meet actress who served food at Ambani wedding for just Rs 50, ate garbage to survive, now worth Rs 40 crore, charges...

Meet actress who served food at Ambani wedding for just Rs 50, ate garbage to survive, now worth Rs 40 crore, charges...

Seven effective dietary tips to reduce heart attack risk

Seven effective dietary tips to reduce heart attack risk

Bollywood's biggest flop was also India's most expensive film, ruined superstar's career, earned only Rs 3.50 crore

Bollywood's biggest flop was also India's most expensive film, ruined superstar's career, earned only Rs 3.50 crore

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement