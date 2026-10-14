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Who is Najmeh Amini? 23-year-old Iranian woman sentenced to death for 'blasphemy'

A 23-year-old Iranian student, Najmeh Amini, has been sentenced to death over a social media post, raising concerns about free speech in the country and its blasphemy laws.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 14, 2026, 07:00 PM IST

Who is Najmeh Amini? 23-year-old Iranian woman sentenced to death for 'blasphemy'
Young Iranian student faces death sentence over social media post. (Pic Credits: X)
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A 23-year-old Iranian accounting student, Najmeh Amini, has been sentenced to death for 'blasphemy' over a social media post, according to a report by The Guardian. The case has raised eyebrows globally, with rights groups raising concerns about freedom of expression and the use of capital punishment. Notably, Amini also received a separate prison sentence of more than 12 years on other charges. Meanwhile, her death sentence is not a final verdict and can be challenged before the Supreme Court of Iran.

Who is Najmeh Amini?

The 23-year-old is an accounting student from Mashhad, located in the northeastern part of Iran. She was arrested on January 31, earlier this year, during nationwide anti-government protests and was held in Vakilabad Prison in Mashhad.

In February, she was arrested again by Iran’s cyber police, also known as Fata. As per reports by human rights organisations, Amini's second arrest was linked to one of her online activities. Later, she faced legal proceedings in two separate cases, resulting in a death sentence in one and a prison term in another.

Why was Najmeh Amini sentenced to death?

The young Iranian accounting student was sentenced to death on the charge of sab al-nabi, which refers to insulting the Prophet Muhammad. As per a report by Iranian newspaper Khorasan, Amini told the court that she made such remarks while experiencing hallucinations after taking psychedelic mushrooms with friends, arguing that the incident was a 'slip of a tongue'.

However, he defence was rejected by the judge, who reportedly questioned Amini on why she had not insulted the United States and Israel if she had been in a hallucinating state.

What does Iranian law say about blasphemy?

As per Article 262 of Iran’s Islamic Penal Code, there is a death penalty for insulting the Prophet Muhammad, but Article 263 provides exceptions in certain circumstances, such as statements made without deliberate intent or while intoxicated. However, other punishments may still apply.

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