FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Pakistan's Asim Munir to meet US President Donald Trump in Washington, third visit in six months, what's on agenda?

'Yeh Dholakpur ki Chutki...': As Dhurandhar smashes records, Alia Bhatt gets brutally trolled for Alpha: 'No one is interested in...'

Jasprit Bumrah to play 4th T20I against South Africa? Shivam Dube gives MAJOR update: 'I have he heard is...'

Congress announces major nationwide protest against alleged 'BJP-RSS conspiracy' of..., President Mallikarjun Kharge holds press conference

Good News for Delhi-NCR residents: Air quality improves slightly, but remains in 'very poor' category, AQI reaches...; Check area-wise pollution level here

Lionel Messi expresses gratitude to India for ‘warm welcome, great hospitality’ during GOAT India Tour, says ‘We'll take all the love and we'll be back'

Amid divorce rumours, Mahhi Vij drops emotional note for her 'first love', it's not Jay Bhanushali, but...: 'I love with all my heart, soul'

Who is Mustapha Kharbouch? Brown University student allegedly linked with mass shooting after profile removed amid suspect search

Oscars 2026: Homebound shortlisted for Best International Feature Film, Karan Johar thanks Neeraj Ghaywan for 'making so many dreams of ours come true'

Viral video: As Dhurandhar earns Rs 600 crore, Akshaye Khanna quietly celebrates film's success away from Mumbai at his farmhouse, keeps a...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
From Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal to Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul: Celebrities who embraced parenthood in 2025

From Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal to Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Celebrities

Pakistan's Asim Munir to meet US President Donald Trump in Washington, third visit in six months, what's on agenda?

Pakistan Army Field Marshal Asim Munir to meet US President Donald Trump...

'Yeh Dholakpur ki Chutki...': As Dhurandhar smashes records, Alia Bhatt gets brutally trolled for Alpha: 'No one is interested in...'

As Dhurandhar smashes records, Alia Bhatt gets brutally trolled for Alpha

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal to Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul: Celebrities who embraced parenthood in 2025

From Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal to Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Celebrities

Meet Medha Rana, Varun Dhawan's heroine in Border 2, 12 years younger than him, has army background, debuted with Arjun Rampal in...

Meet Medha Rana, Varun Dhawan's heroine in Border 2, 12 years younger than him

From Kartik Sharma to Auqib Nabi Dar: Uncapped Indian stars who sparked big bids at IPL 2026 auction

From Kartik Sharma to Auqib Nabi Dar: Uncapped Indian stars who sparked big bids

HomeWorld

WORLD

Who is Mustapha Kharbouch? Brown University student allegedly linked with mass shooting after profile removed amid suspect search

The investigation into the Brown University shooting, which left two dead and nine injured, continues without the identification of a suspect. Speculation has centered around Mustapha Kharbouch after his student profile was removed, though no official connection to the case has been confirmed.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Dec 17, 2025, 10:35 AM IST

Who is Mustapha Kharbouch? Brown University student allegedly linked with mass shooting after profile removed amid suspect search
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The investigation into the deadly shooting at Brown University remains ongoing as authorities continue searching for answers. The incident occurred on Saturday, December 13, in Providence, Rhode Island, leaving two Brown University students dead and nine others injured. As the case enters its fourth day, law enforcement agencies have yet to identify a suspect publicly, fueling growing concern and speculation.

Limited Information From Authorities

The Providence Police Department, working in conjunction with the FBI, has confirmed that the investigation is active but complex. Officials have released few details about the suspect, prompting frustration among community members and online observers. Providence Police Chief Oscar Perez has acknowledged the challenges investigators face and continues to urge anyone with information to come forward.

The lack of official updates has led many to turn to social media for answers, where unverified claims have rapidly spread.

Who Is Mustapha Kharbouch?

One individual who has reportedly gained considerable attention online is Mustapha Kharbouch. Despite the extensive discussion about him on social media, Kharbouch has not been identified by law enforcement as either a suspect or a person of interest in the shooting. Authorities have not made any public statements linking him to the incident.

Speculation surrounding Kharbouch began after his student profile was removed from Brown University’s online directory. The profile previously described him as a first-year student studying International Affairs and Anthropology, with an academic focus on the Middle East. The page now leads to a “Page Not Found” message, prompting online users to draw unverified conclusions about a possible connection to the case.

University Addresses Profile Removal

During a press conference on Tuesday, Brown University President Christina Paxson was questioned about reports of student web pages being taken down. Paxson stated that the university is cooperating fully with law enforcement and providing all internal information required for the investigation. She also said she was not aware of any web pages being removed in connection with the shooting.

The university has not explained why Kharbouch’s profile was removed, and no credible reports have linked the action to the ongoing investigation.

FBI Update and Reward Announcement

As the search continues, the FBI released new surveillance images and video footage of a possible person of interest on Monday. A reward of USD 50,000 has been announced for information leading to the suspect’s arrest and conviction. Previously, a 24-year-old individual was taken into custody as a person of interest but was later released without charges.

Authorities stress that the investigation remains ongoing and caution against spreading unverified information, emphasising that speculation may hinder efforts to achieve justice following the tragic shooting at Brown University.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Pakistan's Asim Munir to meet US President Donald Trump in Washington, third visit in six months, what's on agenda?
Pakistan Army Field Marshal Asim Munir to meet US President Donald Trump...
'Yeh Dholakpur ki Chutki...': As Dhurandhar smashes records, Alia Bhatt gets brutally trolled for Alpha: 'No one is interested in...'
As Dhurandhar smashes records, Alia Bhatt gets brutally trolled for Alpha
Jasprit Bumrah to play 4th T20I against South Africa? Shivam Dube gives MAJOR update: 'I have he heard is...'
Jasprit Bumrah to play 4th T20I against South Africa? Shivam Dube gives...
Congress announces major nationwide protest against alleged 'BJP-RSS conspiracy' of..., President Mallikarjun Kharge holds press conference
Congress announces major nationwide protest against alleged 'BJP-RSS conspiracy'
Good News for Delhi-NCR residents: Air quality improves slightly, but remains in 'very poor' category, AQI reaches...; Check area-wise pollution level here
Good News for Delhi-NCR residents: Air quality improves slightly, but remains in
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal to Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul: Celebrities who embraced parenthood in 2025
From Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal to Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Celebrities
Meet Medha Rana, Varun Dhawan's heroine in Border 2, 12 years younger than him, has army background, debuted with Arjun Rampal in...
Meet Medha Rana, Varun Dhawan's heroine in Border 2, 12 years younger than him
From Kartik Sharma to Auqib Nabi Dar: Uncapped Indian stars who sparked big bids at IPL 2026 auction
From Kartik Sharma to Auqib Nabi Dar: Uncapped Indian stars who sparked big bids
Delhi pollution: Air quality turns 'toxic', try these breathing techniques to protect your lungs
Delhi pollution: Air quality turns 'toxic', try these breathing techniques
From Kartik Sharma to Auqib Nabi: 5 uncapped Indians who could draw big bids in IPL 2026 mini-auction
5 uncapped Indians who could draw big bids in IPL 2026 mini-auction
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement