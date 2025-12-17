Who is Mustapha Kharbouch? Brown University student allegedly linked with mass shooting after profile removed amid suspect search

The investigation into the Brown University shooting, which left two dead and nine injured, continues without the identification of a suspect. Speculation has centered around Mustapha Kharbouch after his student profile was removed, though no official connection to the case has been confirmed.

The investigation into the deadly shooting at Brown University remains ongoing as authorities continue searching for answers. The incident occurred on Saturday, December 13, in Providence, Rhode Island, leaving two Brown University students dead and nine others injured. As the case enters its fourth day, law enforcement agencies have yet to identify a suspect publicly, fueling growing concern and speculation.

Limited Information From Authorities

The Providence Police Department, working in conjunction with the FBI, has confirmed that the investigation is active but complex. Officials have released few details about the suspect, prompting frustration among community members and online observers. Providence Police Chief Oscar Perez has acknowledged the challenges investigators face and continues to urge anyone with information to come forward.

The lack of official updates has led many to turn to social media for answers, where unverified claims have rapidly spread.

Who Is Mustapha Kharbouch?

One individual who has reportedly gained considerable attention online is Mustapha Kharbouch. Despite the extensive discussion about him on social media, Kharbouch has not been identified by law enforcement as either a suspect or a person of interest in the shooting. Authorities have not made any public statements linking him to the incident.

Speculation surrounding Kharbouch began after his student profile was removed from Brown University’s online directory. The profile previously described him as a first-year student studying International Affairs and Anthropology, with an academic focus on the Middle East. The page now leads to a “Page Not Found” message, prompting online users to draw unverified conclusions about a possible connection to the case.

University Addresses Profile Removal

During a press conference on Tuesday, Brown University President Christina Paxson was questioned about reports of student web pages being taken down. Paxson stated that the university is cooperating fully with law enforcement and providing all internal information required for the investigation. She also said she was not aware of any web pages being removed in connection with the shooting.

The university has not explained why Kharbouch’s profile was removed, and no credible reports have linked the action to the ongoing investigation.

FBI Update and Reward Announcement

As the search continues, the FBI released new surveillance images and video footage of a possible person of interest on Monday. A reward of USD 50,000 has been announced for information leading to the suspect’s arrest and conviction. Previously, a 24-year-old individual was taken into custody as a person of interest but was later released without charges.

Authorities stress that the investigation remains ongoing and caution against spreading unverified information, emphasising that speculation may hinder efforts to achieve justice following the tragic shooting at Brown University.