Who is ‘Mother of Pakistan’ Bilquis Edhi and why is PM Modi mourning her death?

Photo - Wiki Commons

Bilquis Edhi, who was a celebration Pakistani philanthropist and activist, passed away on April 15, with condolences pouring in from different parts of the world. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also mourned her death, saying that India will “remember her fondly”.

Bilquis Edhi was a nurse from Pakistan who had dedicated her entire life to humanitarian work and providing welfare to orphans and the poor. She became a noted philanthropist in the country and came to be known as the ‘Mother of Pakistan’ for her work.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indian Embassy, and many Pakistani cricketers and celebrities posted their condolences on the passing of Bilquis Edhi, proving that she touched many lives during her work as an activist and philanthropist.

PM Modi, while taking to Twitter, had said, “My sincere condolences on the passing of Bilquis Edhi. Her lifelong dedication to humanitarian work touched the lives of people across the globe. People in India remember her fondly. May her soul rest in peace.”

My sincere condolences on the passing of Bilquis Edhi. Her life long dedication to humanitarian work touched the lives of people across the globe. People in India too remember her fondly. May her soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 16, 2022

The Indian Embassy in Pakistan also said, “High Commission of India expresses its heartfelt condolences on the passing away of Bilquis Edhi. Hers and Edhi foundation’s humanitarian assistance is well appreciated across borders. RIP.”

Why is Bilquis Bano Edhi’s death tragic for India?

Throughout her life, Bilquis Edhi has been working towards the welfare of the poor and has touched many lives along the way. She has been known to work relentlessly towards helping orphans and also founded the Edhi Foundation, a social welfare organization in Pakistan.

Bilquis was affectionately known as the ‘Mother of Pakistan’ for all the work that she had done for the welfare of orphans. Edhi had also adopted a specially-abled Indian girl Geeta, who was found sitting alone on the Samjhauta Express. Geeta was later brought to India in 2015.

A nurse and social activist by profession, Bilquis founded the Edhi Foundation, a charity that helped in saving over 16,000 unwanted babies by giving them accommodations in Edhi Homes and centres places across the country.

Bilquis Bano Edhi passed away at a hospital in Karachi on April 15 at the age of 74. According to media reports, she was suffering from multiple ailments and had passed away due to lung problems on Friday.

READ | 'Knew match was fixed': Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan on no-trust vote