Who is Motaleb Sikder? Another student leader shot at in Bangladesh after Osman Hadi's killing; he played key role in...

Motaleb Sikder was shot in the head in the southwestern city of Khulna on December 22, according to a report by Bangladesh-based The Daily Star. He was reportedly rushed to the Khulna Medical College Hospital in critical condition.

A number of unidentified gunmen on Monday shot at another youth leader in Bangladesh, days after the killing of prominent student leader Sharif Osman Hadi, whose death has sparked a violent unrest in the neighbouring country. Motaleb Sikder was shot in the head in the southwestern city of Khulna on December 22, according to a report by Bangladesh-based The Daily Star. He was reportedly rushed to the Khulna Medical College Hospital in critical condition.

Sikder is a leader of the National Citizen Party (NCP) and heads the Khulna division of the party. He also serves as a central coordinator for the party's workers front, according to a statement released by the NCP. Sikder, aged 42 years, is a resident of Sheikhpara Palli in Sonadanga area, The Daily Star reported. He is said to have been a key figure in Bangladesh's violent student-led uprising of 2004.

Gunmen opened fire at Sikder as they targeted his head near Gazi Medical College Hospital in Khulna, as per the report. Reportedly, a bullet entered through one side of his ear, pierced the skin, and exited through the other side. Doctors reportedly said the NCP leader was out of danger. The attack has come just days after youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi was shot at by masked gunmen in Bangladeshi capital Dhaka. Hadi, a 32-year-old spokesperson for the Inqilab Mancha, died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Singapore on Thursday. He was a candidate for the upcoming Bangladesh general elections, which are due to be held in February 2026.